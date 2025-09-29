CARMAX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Carmax, Inc. On Behalf Of Carmax Stockholders And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in CarMax and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C ., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CarMax, Inc. (“CarMax” or the“Company”) (NYSE:KMX) on behalf of CarMax stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CarMax has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Investigation Details:



On April 10, 2025, CarMax released its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 financial results, missing consensus estimates and disclosing that it would be removing the timeframes associated with long-term goals relating to revenue, unit sales, and market share given the potential impact of broader macro factors.



On this news, CarMax's stock price fell $13.61, or 17%, to close at $66.45 per share on April 10, 2025, thereby injuring investors.



Then, on September 25, 2025, CarMax released its second quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing significant revenue and profit declines year over year, including: a revenue decline of 6.0%, total retail used vehicle revenues decline of 7.2%, and a total gross profit decline of 5.6%. The Company attributed its results primarily to actions required to right size inventory as well as a $71.3 million increase in loan loss provisions.

On this news, shares fell as much as $11.45, or 20.1%, to close at $45.60 per share on September 25, 2025, thereby injuring investors further.



