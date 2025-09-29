Ballast Books To Publish Digital Odyssey, A Memoir Of Invention, Motherhood, And Survival At The Dawn Of The Internet

Quinn was a pregnant young mom in San Francisco when she founded Wordcasters and built TextCast, the first real-time text streaming platform—technology that enabled live, interactive communication years before Zoom, YouTube, or Twitter. Her work drew attention from the tech elite, but without power or backing, the costs fell squarely on her.

Digital Odyssey goes beyond the familiar story of tech innovation. It is an unvarnished narrative of what it took to create something original while raising children, facing professional stereotypes, and navigating cycles of abuse at home. Quinn exposes the price of being early, the compromises demanded for visibility, and the work of reclaiming authorship of her own life.

Set against the backdrop of San Francisco in the 1990s, the book restores a missing chapter of internet history and reframes what it means to invent, to mother, and to have the courage to become your true self.

Digital Odyssey will be released September 30, 2025, in hardcover, paperback, and e-book editions wherever books are sold.