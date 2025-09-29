NUTEX LAWSUIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Nutex Investors To Contact The Firm Regarding The Filed Class Action Lawsuit

If you purchased or acquired securities in Nutex between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. , a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ:NUTX) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex securities between August 8, 2024 and August 14, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 21, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) HaloMD was achieving lucrative arbitration results for Nutex by engaging in a coordinated scheme to defraud insurance companies; (ii) as a result, to the extent that they were the product of fraudulent conduct, revenues attributable to the Company's engagement with HaloMD in the IDR process were unsustainable; (iii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iv) as a result, the Company was unable to effectively account for the treatment of certain of its stock based compensation obligations; (v) as a result, Nutex improperly calculated these stock based compensation obligations as equity rather than liabilities; (vi) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"); (vii) accordingly, Nutex's business and/or financial prospects were overstated; and (viii) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



If you purchased or otherwise acquired Nutex shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.



