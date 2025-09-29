SELECTQUOTE DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Selectquote Investors To Contact The Firm Before The October 10Th Deadline

If you purchased or acquired securities in SelectQuote between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the“Company”) (NYSE:SLQT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SelectQuote securities between September 9, 2020 and May 1, 2025 , both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until October 10, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On May 1, 2025, at approximately noon eastern standard time, the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) filed a False Claims Act complaint against SelectQuote, alleging,“[f]rom 2016 through at least 2021”1 SelectQuote received“tens of millions of dollars” in“illegal kickbacks” from health insurance companies in exchange for steering Medicare beneficiaries to enroll in the insurers' plans. Further, SelectQuote, in exchange for kickbacks, engaged in a conspiracy with major insurers to illegally discriminate against beneficiaries deemed to be less profitable, including those with disabilities. The DOJ concluded that SelectQuote made materially false claims by stating it offers“unbiased coverage comparisons” when in fact it“repeatedly directed Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that paid them the most money, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers' plans.”

On this news, SelectQuote's stock price fell $0.61, or 19.2%, to close at $2.56 per share on May 1, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was directing Medicare beneficiaries to the plans offered by insurers that best compensated SelectQuote, regardless of the quality or suitability of the insurers' plans; (2) that SelectQuote did not provided unbiased comparison shopping for Medicare Advantage insurance plans; (3) that SelectQuote received illegal kickbacks to steer Medicare beneficiaries to certain insurers and limit enrollment in competitors' plans; (4) that as a result, SelectQuote had not complied with applicable laws, regulations, and contractual provisions; (5) that SelectQuote was vulnerable to regulatory and legal sanctions as a result of its conduct, including claims that it had violated the False Claims Act; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



