Rogers Communications 3Q25 Investment Community Teleconference October 23, 2025 At 8:00 A.M. ET
A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers website at . Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-639-5883 (1-844-282-4459 toll free Canada/USA). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.
An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll free Canada/USA) and providing access code 7368124#.
Legal Disclaimer:
