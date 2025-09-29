MEDIA ADVISORY: Rally To Save The Post Office
WHAT: Workers from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, labour activists and community members will be holding a rally to save the Post Office, as part of a coordinated national day of action with other CUPW members in Ottawa. Workers are trying to protect Canadian jobs and critical Canadian infrastructure.
WHO: Representatives from:
Canadian Union of Postal Workers
Toronto & York Region Labour Council
Labour Activists
Community members
WHEN: 11am – 12pm, Wednesday, Oct 1st, 2025
WHERE: Constituency Office of Julie Dabrusin, MP for Toronto–Danforth, 1028 Queen St E, Toronto, ON M4M 1K4 (Near Queen and Pape)
WHY:
- The Carney Liberal Government was elected because it promised to defend our important institutions and strengthen our public infrastructure. Instead they seem intent on tearing it down.
In the face of the US Government's threats of economic war, strengthening the post office and expanding service and services are key to pushing back. Instead of“elbows up”, the government is choosing an“elbows down” approach, cutting service and ignoring key reforms that could strengthen the country and post office.
The Federal governments announced reforms are a direct assault on our public post office. It's setting it up to be privatized and sold to a Trump ally like Jeff Bezos, not to be core infrastructure and an institution part of a strong, independent Canada.
Additional information can be found at: labourcouncil
For media inquiries, please contact:
Geordie Dent
Toronto & York Region Labour Council
647-456-4930
