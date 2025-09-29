Bird Selected As Preferred Proponent For A Major Hospital Project In Ontario
Further details on the contract are expected in the coming months.
“This significant milestone reflects Bird's expertise in delivering complex institutional infrastructure and reinforces our strategic focus on nationally significant sectors such as healthcare. The contracting model enables meaningful collaboration with stakeholders and drives innovation, efficiency, and value throughout the delivery process,” said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO of Bird.“As demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare facilities grows across Canada, we're proud to be a trusted partner in building critical infrastructure that supports our communities.”
This press release contains forward-looking information (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.
The Toronto Stock Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For further information, contact:
T.L. McKibbon, President & CEO or
W.R. Gingrich, CFO
Bird Construction Inc.
5700 Explorer Drive, Suite 400
Mississauga, ON L4W 0C6
Phone: (905) 602-4122
About Bird Construction
Bird (TSX: BDT) is a leading Canadian construction and maintenance company operating from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Servicing all of Canada's major markets through a collaborative, safety-first approach, Bird provides a comprehensive range of construction services, self-perform capabilities, and innovative solutions to the industrial, buildings, and infrastructure markets. For over 100 years, Bird has been a people-focused company with an unwavering commitment to safety and a high level of service that provides long-term value for all stakeholders.
