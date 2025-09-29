Bird Selected As Preferred Proponent For A Major Hospital Project In Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bird Construction Inc. (TSX: BDT) is pleased to announce that it has been identified by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) as the Preferred Proponent to design and build a major hospital project in Ontario using a collaborative contracting model with a target price.

Further details on the contract are expected in the coming months.

“This significant milestone reflects Bird's expertise in delivering complex institutional infrastructure and reinforces our strategic focus on nationally significant sectors such as healthcare. The contracting model enables meaningful collaboration with stakeholders and drives innovation, efficiency, and value throughout the delivery process,” said Teri McKibbon, President & CEO of Bird.“As demand for accessible, high-quality healthcare facilities grows across Canada, we're proud to be a trusted partner in building critical infrastructure that supports our communities.”

