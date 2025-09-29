Sutro Biopharma Announces Operational Restructuring Intended To Extend Cash Runway Through Key Milestones

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) – Extends cash runway into at least mid-2027 –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (Sutro or the Company) (NASDAQ: STRO), an oncology company pioneering site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), today announced an organizational restructuring to prioritize the advancement of its three ADC programs and research and development collaborations. The restructuring, along with certain expected near-term milestone payments, is expected to extend the Company's runway into at least mid-2027, after the planned announcement of initial clinical data from STRO-004, its next-generation Tissue Factor-targeting exatecan ADC, and the initiation of clinical studies for at least one of Sutro's additional ADC programs. This restructuring will result in a planned workforce reduction of approximately one-third of employees.

“After continued review of our business and pipeline priorities, we have identified and are implementing further operational efficiencies to focus our resources where they will have the greatest impact-advancing Sutro's ADC portfolio to deliver transformative therapies for patients with cancer. We remain on track to advance STRO-004 into the clinic this year, with initial data expected in 2026,” said Jane Chung, Sutro's Chief Executive Officer.“Importantly, these changes extend our expected financial runway through critical milestones and strengthen our ability to create value for both patients and shareholders. We are deeply grateful to the dedicated employees who have contributed to Sutro's progress, and their work will remain foundational to our mission moving forward.”

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is advancing a next-generation antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to deliver single- and dual-payload ADCs that enable meaningful breakthroughs for patients with cancer. By fully optimizing the antibody, linker, and payload, Sutro's cell-free platform produces ADCs that are engineered to improve drug exposure, reduce side effects, and expand the range of treatable tumor types. With unique capabilities in dual-payload ADCs, Sutro aims to overcome treatment resistance and redefine what's possible in cancer therapy. The Company's pipeline of single- and dual-payload ADCs targets large oncology markets with limited treatment options and significant need for improved therapies.

