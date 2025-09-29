Ornate Home Expands With New Showroom And Distribution Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Charlotte, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, NC September 29, 2025 - -

Ornate Home, a California-based West Coast furniture retailer, has established its first East Coast presence with a new furniture store showroom and distribution center in Charlotte, North Carolina, marking a strategic expansion into America's furniture capital. The facility enables same-day delivery throughout the Charlotte metro area and significantly faster shipping across the entire Eastern seaboard from Miami to New York.

The Charlotte location represents a calculated move into a region that produces four times the national average in furniture manufacturing, with over 850 manufacturers calling North Carolina home. The state has attracted $55 billion in new furniture industry investment since 2021 and created more than 62,000 jobs in the sector, establishing itself as the epicenter of American furniture production.

"Expanding into North Carolina is more than a milestone-it's a statement," said Mehmet Uncuoglu, CEO of Ornate Home. "This region is the core of America's furniture industry. By being here, we can offer customers faster service, better prices, and a stronger emphasis on Made in USA furniture-while continuing our promise of quality, speed, and affordability."

The New Furniture Store Showroom features curated collections spanning multiple categories, including sofas, sectionals, sleeper sofas, loveseats, bedroom sets, dining collections, and mattresses. The expansion enables the company to showcase its extensive Made in USA collections while providing East Coast customers with immediate access to inventory previously available only through West Coast distribution.

Ornate Home offers flexible financing options through partnerships with Synchrony, Affirm, Snap, and Progressive, providing customers with up to 60 months of zero percent APR financing. These financing partnerships, combined with the company's price match guarantee, position Ornate Home competitively in the expanding East Coast market.

Charlotte's robust economic indicators support the expansion timing, with the city welcoming over 45,000 new residents in the past year, maintaining unemployment in the low 4 percent range, and experiencing strong household income growth. The city has earned recognition as the Queen of Retail in the Carolinas, making it an ideal location for furniture retail expansion.

The Charlotte distribution center enhances logistics capabilities for the entire Eastern United States, reducing delivery times from weeks to days for many customers. Same-day delivery service is now available throughout the Charlotte metropolitan area, while customers from Atlanta to Washington, D.C. benefit from significantly reduced shipping times.

The expansion follows similar moves by major competitors, including SBA Home and Corsicana, reflecting broader industry recognition of the East Coast's strategic importance for furniture distribution and retail operations.

Ornate Homes operates as a Home Furniture Store specializing in living room, bedroom, kitchen and dining, and home office furniture. The company maintains showroom locations in Santa Ana, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina, serving customers nationwide through its integrated online and physical retail presence.

###

For more information about OrnateHome INC., contact the company here:

Ornate Home

Mehmet UNCUOGLU

(323) 842 8804

...

8620 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212

CONTACT: Mehmet UNCUOGLU