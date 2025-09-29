Beneficient Reports Results For Fourth Quarter & Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025
| Consolidated Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results
($ in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 3Q 25
December 31, 2024
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
March 31, 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior YTD
|GAAP Revenues
|$
|(30,969
|)
|$
|4,419
|$
|(42,957
|)
|NM
|$
|(7,943
|)
|$
|(98,696
|)
|92.0
|%
|Adjusted Revenues(1)
|(30,963
|)
|4,427
|(39,717
|)
|NM
|(7,391
|)
|(31,239
|)
|76.3
|%
|GAAP Operating Loss
|(45,295
|)
|(9,513
|)
|(194,861
|)
|NM
|(24,185
|)
|(2,648,546
|)
|99.1
|%
|Adjusted Operating Loss(1)
|(42,945
|)
|(7,301
|)
|(58,434
|)
|NM
|(61,583
|)
|(115,808
|)
|46.8
|%
|Basic Class A EPS
|$
|8.51
|$
|(673.31
|)
|NM
|Diluted Class A EPS
|$
|0.06
|$
|(673.31
|)
|NM
|Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders(2)
|14,253
|16,621
|16,273
|(14.2
|)%
|63,735
|69,988
|(8.9
|)%
|Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
|14,253
|16,621
|16,306
|(14.2
|)%
|63,742
|71,365
|(10.7
|)%
|Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders
|(16,662
|)
|(8,281
|)
|(195,051
|)
|NM
|10,729
|(2,609,944
|)
|NM
|Adjusted Segment Operating Loss attributable to Ben's Equity Holders(1)(2)
|$
|(13,851
|)
|$
|(4,737
|)
|$
|(36,544
|)
|NM
|$
|(25,402
|)
|$
|(74,127
|)
|65.7
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders and Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
(2) Segment financial information attributable to Ben's equity holders is presented to provide users of our financial information an understanding and visual aide of the segment information (revenues, operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss)) that impacts Ben's Equity Holders. Ben's Equity Holders refers to the holders of Beneficient Class A and Class B common stock and Series B Preferred Stock as well as holders of interests in BCH which represent noncontrolling interests. For a description of noncontrolling interests, see Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Holders. Such information is computed as the sum of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody and Corp/Other segments since it is the operating results of those segments that determine the net income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders. See further information in table 5 and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Table 2 below presents a summary of selected unaudited consolidated balance sheet information.
| Consolidated Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
As of
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
As of
March 31, 2024
|Change %
|Investments, at Fair Value
|$
|291,371
|$
|329,119
|(11.5
|)%
|All Other Assets
|50,490
|22,676
|122.7
|%
|Goodwill and Intangible Assets, Net
|13,014
|16,706
|(22.1
|)%
|Total Assets
|$
|354,875
|$
|368,501
|(3.7
|)%
Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders(1)
Table 3 below presents unaudited segment revenues and segment operating income (loss) for business segments attributable to Ben's equity holders.
| Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 3Q 25
December 31, 2024
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
March 31, 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|8,459
|$
|11,297
|$
|10,644
|(25.1
|)%
|$
|42,583
|$
|46,947
|(9.3
|)%
|Ben Custody
|5,396
|5,410
|5,573
|(0.3
|)%
|21,574
|24,534
|(12.1
|)%
|Corporate & Other
|398
|(86
|)
|56
|NM
|(422
|)
|(1,493
|)
|71.7
|%
|Total Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
|$
|14,253
|$
|16,621
|$
|16,273
|(14.2
|)%
|$
|63,735
|$
|69,988
|(8.9
|)%
| Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 3Q 25
December 31, 2024
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
March 31, 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|(12,340
|)
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|(29,443
|)
|NM
|$
|(12,802
|)
|$
|(1,810,964
|)
|99.3
|%
|Ben Custody
|4,165
|3,507
|(49,971
|)
|18.8
|%
|13,288
|(588,811
|)
|NM
|Corporate & Other
|(8,487
|)
|(8,935
|)
|(115,637
|)
|5.0
|%
|10,243
|(210,169
|)
|NM
|Total Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)
|$
|(16,662
|)
|$
|(8,281
|)
|$
|(195,051
|)
|NM
|$
|10,729
|$
|(2,609,944
|)
|NM
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Segment financial information attributable to Ben's equity holders is presented to provide users of our financial information an understanding and visual aide of the segment information (revenues, operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss)) that impacts Ben's Equity Holders. Ben's Equity Holders refers to the holders of Beneficient Class A and Class B common stock and Series B Preferred Stock as well as holders of interests in BCH which represent noncontrolling interests. For a description of noncontrolling interests, see Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Holders. Such information is computed as the sum of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody and Corp/Other segments since it is the operating results of those segments that determine the net income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders. See further information in table 5 and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Adjusted Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (2)
Table 4 below presents unaudited adjusted segment revenue and adjusted segment operating income (loss) for business segments attributable to Ben's equity holders.
| Adjusted Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 3Q 25
December 31, 2024
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
March 31, 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|8,459
|$
|11,297
|$
|10,644
|(25.1
|)%
|$
|42,583
|$
|46,947
|(9.3
|)%
|Ben Custody
|5,396
|5,410
|5,573
|(0.3
|)%
|21,574
|24,534
|(12.1
|)%
|Corporate & Other
|398
|(86
|)
|89
|NM
|(415
|)
|(116
|)
|NM
|Total Adjusted Segment Revenues Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
|$
|14,253
|$
|16,621
|$
|16,306
|(14.2
|)%
|$
|63,742
|$
|71,365
|(10.7
|)%
| Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 3Q 25
December 31, 2024
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
March 31, 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior Quarter
|YTD Fiscal 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2024
| Change % vs.
Prior YTD
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|(12,340
|)
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|(29,408
|)
|NM
|$
|(12,797
|)
|$
|(41,177
|)
|68.9
|%
|Ben Custody
|4,632
|4,847
|3,997
|(4.4
|)%
|18,522
|19,764
|(6.3
|)%
|Corporate & Other
|(6,143
|)
|(6,731
|)
|(11,133
|)
|8.7
|%
|(31,127
|)
|(52,714
|)
|41.0
|%
|Total Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders (1)(2)
|$
|(13,851
|)
|$
|(4,737
|)
|$
|(36,544
|)
|NM
|$
|(25,402
|)
|$
|(74,127
|)
|65.7
|%
NM - Not meaningful.
(1) Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders and Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and for the reasons we believe the non-GAAP measures provide useful information, see Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
(2) Segment financial information attributable to Ben's equity holders is presented to provide users of our financial information an understanding and visual aide of the segment information (revenues, operating income (loss), and adjusted operating income (loss)) that impacts Ben's Equity Holders. Ben's Equity Holders refers to the holders of Beneficient Class A and Class B common stock and Series B Preferred Stock as well as holders of interests in BCH which represent noncontrolling interests. For a description of noncontrolling interests, see Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Holders. Such information is computed as the sum of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody and Corp/Other segments since it is the operating results of those segments that determine the net income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders. See further information in table 5 and Non-GAAP Reconciliations.
Reconciliation of Business Segment Information Attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Shareholders
Table 5 below presents reconciliation of operating income (loss) by business segment attributable to Ben's Equity Holders to net income (loss) attributable to Ben common shareholders.
| Reconciliation of Business Segments to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Ben Common Shareholders
($ in thousands)
| Fiscal 4 Q 25
March 31, 2025
| Fiscal 3Q 25
December 31, 2024
| Fiscal 4 Q 24
March 31, 2024
|YTD Fiscal 2025
|YTD Fiscal 2024
|Ben Liquidity
|$
|(12,340
|)
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|(29,443
|)
|$
|(12,802
|)
|$
|(1,810,964
|)
|Ben Custody
|4,165
|3,507
|(49,971
|)
|13,288
|(588,811
|)
|Corporate & Other
|(8,487
|)
|(8,935
|)
|(115,637
|)
|10,243
|(210,169
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment, net (intersegment elimination)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(3,940
|)
|Gain on liability resolution
|-
|-
|-
|23,462
|-
|Income tax expense (allocable to Ben and BCH equity holders)
|661
|(713
|)
|(46
|)
|(80
|)
|(121
|)
|Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - Ben
|19,777
|4,844
|133,172
|34,875
|535,157
|Noncontrolling interest guaranteed payment
|(4,556
|)
|(4,489
|)
|(4,292
|)
|(17,824
|)
|(16,793
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Ben's common shareholders
|$
|(780
|)
|$
|(8,639
|)
|$
|(66,217
|)
|$
|51,162
|$
|(2,095,641
|)
About Beneficent
Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) – Ben, for short – is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals, small-to-midsized institutions and General Partners seeking exit options, anchor commitments and value-added services for their funds − with solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben's AltQuoteTM tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal to explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.
Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., received its charter under the State of Kansas' Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.
For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investors:
Matt Kreps/214-597-8200/...
Michael Wetherington/214-284-1199/...
...
Not an Offer of Securities
The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute, or form a part of, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities that are the subject of the Transactions have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to, among other things, demand for our solutions in the alternative asset industry, opportunities for market growth, expansion of our Preferred Liquidity Provider and Primary Commitment programs, our ability to identify and negotiate transactions, diversification and size of our loan portfolio and our ability to scale operations and provide shareholder value. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this document and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, our ability to consummate liquidity transactions on terms desirable for the Company, or at all, our ability to timely demonstrate compliance with the Nasdaq periodic filing and bid price requirements within the extension period granted by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, our ability to cure any deficiencies in compliance with any other Nasdaq Listing Rules, our ability to obtain stockholder approval for a reverse stock split of the common stock, risks related to the substantial costs and diversion of management's attention and resources due to these matters, and the risk factors that are described under the section titled“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document and in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
Table 6: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
|Year Ended March 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Investment income (loss), net
|$
|(6,500
|)
|$
|4,791
|Loss on financial instruments, net (related party of $(552) and $(67,457))
|(2,242
|)
|(104,521
|)
|Interest and dividend income
|44
|457
|Trust services and administration revenues (related party of $30 and $30)
|753
|365
|Other income
|2
|212
|Total revenues
|(7,943
|)
|(98,696
|)
|Operating expenses
|Employee compensation and benefits
|16,851
|65,129
|Interest expense (related party of $12,294 and $8,618)
|14,908
|17,559
|Professional services
|23,235
|29,999
|Provision for credit losses
|1,000
|6,016
|Loss on impairment of goodwill
|3,692
|2,354,320
|Accrual (release) of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|(54,973
|)
|54,973
|Other expenses net (related party of $2,825 and $7,046)
|11,529
|21,854
|Total operating expenses
|16,242
|2,549,850
|Operating loss
|(24,185
|)
|(2,648,546
|)
|(Gain) loss on liability resolution
|(23,462
|)
|-
|Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|-
|8,846
|Net income (loss) before income taxes
|(723
|)
|(2,657,392
|)
|Income tax expense
|80
|788
|Net income (loss)
|(803
|)
|(2,658,180
|)
|Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - Customer ExAlt Trusts
|34,914
|44,175
|Plus: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests - Ben
|34,875
|535,157
|Less: Noncontrolling interest guaranteed payment
|(17,824
|)
|(16,793
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Beneficient common shareholders
|$
|51,162
|$
|(2,095,641
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in available-for-sale debt securities
|(278
|)
|4,070
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|50,884
|(2,091,571
|)
|Less: comprehensive gain (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(278
|)
|4,070
|Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Beneficient
|$
|51,162
|$
|(2,095,641
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Class A - basic
|$
|8.51
|$
|(673.31
|)
|Class B - basic
|$
|13.69
|$
|(584.23
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share
|Class A - diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|(673.31
|)
|Class B - diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|(584.23
|)
Table 7: CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
|As of
|March 31, 2025
|March 31, 2024
|(Dollars and shares in thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,346
|$
|7,913
|Restricted cash
|-
|64
|Investments, at fair value:
|Investments held by Customer ExAlt Trusts (related party of $5 and $552)
|291,371
|329,113
|Investments held by Ben (related party of nil and $6)
|-
|6
|Other assets, net (related party of $404 and $277)
|49,144
|14,699
|Intangible assets
|3,100
|3,100
|Goodwill
|9,914
|13,606
|Total assets
|$
|354,875
|$
|368,501
|LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY, AND EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses (related party of $14,733 and $14,143)
|$
|156,770
|$
|157,157
|Other liabilities (related party of $19,360 and $9,740)
|24,381
|31,727
|Warrants liability
|227
|178
|Debt due to related parties
|117,896
|120,505
|Total liabilities
|299,274
|309,567
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|Preferred Series A Subclass 0 Redeemable Unit Accounts, nonunitized
|90,526
|251,052
|Total temporary equity
|90,526
|251,052
|Shareholder's equity (deficit):
|Preferred stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250,000 shares authorized
|Series A preferred stock, 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024
|-
|-
|Series B preferred stock, 363 and 227 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 5,000,000 and 18,750(1) shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, 8,483 and 3,348 shares issued as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and 8,474 and 3,339 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively
|8
|3
|Class B convertible common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 250(1) shares authorized, 239 and 239 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and 2024
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,844,489
|1,848,068
|Accumulated deficit
|(2,008,052
|)
|(2,059,214
|)
|Stock receivable
|-
|(20,038
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost (9 shares as of March 31, 2025 and 2024)
|(3,444
|)
|(3,444
|)
|Noncontrolling interests
|132,076
|42,231
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(2
|)
|276
|Total equity (deficit)
|(34,925
|)
|(192,118
|)
|Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity (deficit)
|$
|354,875
|$
|368,501
(1)Number has been adjusted to reflect 1-for-80 reverse stock split on April 18, 2024. See Note 1 - Summary of Significant Accounting Policies - Reverse Stock Split, for additional information.
Table 8: Non-GAAP Reconciliations
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|Ben Liquidity
|Ben Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|8,459
|$
|5,396
|$
|(31,556
|)
|$
|398
|$
|(13,666
|)
|$
|(30,969
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|6
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|8,459
|$
|5,396
|$
|(31,550
|)
|$
|398
|$
|(13,666
|)
|$
|(30,963
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(12,340
|)
|$
|4,165
|$
|(71,705
|)
|$
|(8,487
|)
|$
|43,072
|$
|(45,295
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|6
|-
|-
|6
|Intersegment provision for credit losses on collateral comprised of interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|467
|-
|-
|(467
|)
|-
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Release of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|487
|-
|487
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,857
|-
|1,857
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(12,340
|)
|$
|4,632
|$
|(71,699
|)
|$
|(6,143
|)
|$
|42,605
|$
|(42,945
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
|Ben Liquidity
|Ben Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|11,297
|$
|5,410
|$
|4,317
|$
|(86
|)
|$
|(16,519
|)
|$
|4,419
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|8
|-
|-
|8
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|11,297
|$
|5,410
|$
|4,325
|$
|(86
|)
|$
|(16,519
|)
|$
|4,427
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|3,507
|$
|(35,544
|)
|$
|(8,935
|)
|$
|34,312
|$
|(9,513
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|8
|-
|-
|8
|Intersegment provision for credit losses on collateral comprised of interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|1,340
|-
|-
|(1,340
|)
|-
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Release of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|804
|-
|804
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|1,400
|-
|1,400
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(2,853
|)
|$
|4,847
|$
|(35,536
|)
|$
|(6,731
|)
|$
|32,972
|$
|(7,301
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Ben Liquidity
|Ben Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|10,644
|$
|5,573
|$
|(43,205
|)
|$
|56
|$
|(16,025
|)
|$
|(42,957
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|3,207
|33
|-
|3,240
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|10,644
|$
|5,573
|$
|(39,998
|)
|$
|89
|$
|(16,025
|)
|$
|(39,717
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(29,443
|)
|$
|(49,971
|)
|$
|(82,014
|)
|$
|(115,637
|)
|$
|82,204
|$
|(194,861
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|3,207
|33
|-
|3,240
|Intersegment provision for credit losses on collateral comprised of interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|35
|25,252
|-
|-
|(25,287
|)
|-
|Provision for credit losses related to receivables from related party and formative transaction note receivables
|-
|-
|-
|5,515
|-
|5,515
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|28,716
|-
|39,392
|-
|68,108
|Loss on arbitration
|-
|-
|-
|54,973
|-
|54,973
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|1,573
|-
|1,573
|Legal and professional fees (1)
|-
|-
|-
|3,018
|-
|3,018
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(29,408
|)
|$
|3,997
|$
|(78,807
|)
|$
|(11,133
|)
|$
|56,917
|$
|(58,434
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to GWG Holdings bankruptcy, lawsuits, public relations, and employee matters.
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended March 31, 2025
|Ben Liquidity
|Ben Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|42,583
|$
|21,574
|$
|(8,274
|)
|$
|(422
|)
|$
|(63,404
|)
|$
|(7,943
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|545
|7
|-
|552
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|42,583
|$
|21,574
|$
|(7,729
|)
|$
|(415
|)
|$
|(63,404
|)
|$
|(7,391
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(12,802
|)
|$
|13,288
|$
|(168,427
|)
|$
|10,243
|$
|133,513
|$
|(24,185
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|545
|7
|-
|552
|Intersegment provision for credit losses on collateral comprised of interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|5
|1,807
|-
|-
|(1,812
|)
|-
|Goodwill impairment
|-
|3,427
|-
|265
|-
|3,692
|Release of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|-
|-
|-
|(54,973
|)
|-
|(54,973
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|5,649
|-
|5,649
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|7,682
|-
|7,682
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(12,797
|)
|$
|18,522
|$
|(167,882
|)
|$
|(31,127
|)
|$
|131,701
|$
|(61,583
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to lawsuits.
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended March 31, 2024
|Ben Liquidity
|Ben Custody
|Customer ExAlt Trusts
|Corporate/Other
|Consolidating Eliminations
|Consolidated
|Total revenues
|$
|46,947
|$
|24,534
|$
|(97,568
|)
|$
|(1,493
|)
|$
|(71,116
|)
|$
|(98,696
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|66,080
|1,377
|-
|67,457
|Adjusted revenues
|$
|46,947
|$
|24,534
|$
|(31,488
|)
|$
|(116
|)
|$
|(71,116
|)
|$
|(31,239
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|(1,810,964
|)
|$
|(588,811
|)
|$
|(248,065
|)
|$
|(210,169
|)
|$
|209,463
|$
|(2,648,546
|)
|Mark to market adjustment on interests in GWG Wind Down Trust
|-
|-
|66,080
|1,377
|-
|67,457
|Intersegment provision for loan losses on collateral comprised of interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust
|43,907
|25,252
|-
|-
|(69,159
|)
|-
|Provision for credit losses related to receivables from related party and formative transaction note receivables
|-
|-
|-
|5,515
|-
|5,515
|Goodwill impairment
|1,725,880
|583,323
|-
|45,117
|-
|2,354,320
|Loss on arbitration
|-
|-
|-
|54,973
|-
|54,973
|Share-based compensation expense
|-
|-
|-
|39,103
|-
|39,103
|Legal and professional fees(1)
|-
|-
|-
|11,370
|-
|11,370
|Adjusted operating income (loss)
|$
|(41,177
|)
|$
|19,764
|$
|(181,985
|)
|$
|(52,714
|)
|$
|140,304
|$
|(115,808
|)
(1) Includes legal and professional fees related to GWG Holdings bankruptcy, lawsuits, public relations, and employee matters.
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Year Ended March 31,
|Operating Expenses Non GAAP Reconciliation
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Operating expenses
|$
|14,326
|$
|151,904
|$
|16,242
|$
|2,549,850
|Plus: (Accrual) release of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|-
|(54,973
|)
|54,973
|(54,973
|)
|Less: Goodwill impairment
|-
|(68,108
|)
|(3,692
|)
|(2,354,320
|)
|Operating expenses, excluding goodwill impairment and release of loss contingency related to arbitration award
|$
|14,326
|$
|28,823
|$
|67,523
|$
|140,557
Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders and Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders are non-GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they help investors understand underlying trends in our business and facilitates an understanding of our operating performance from period to period because it facilitates a comparison of our recurring core business operating results. Tangible Book Value and Tangible Book Value to Ben's Public Company Stockholders are also non-GAAP financial measures. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe it help investors in analyzing the intrinsic value of the Company, including the proforma impact of the contemplated transactions more fully described in our Form 8-K filed on December 23, 2024. The non-GAAP financial measures are intended as a supplemental measure of our performance that is neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate such items in the same way.
We define adjusted revenue as revenue adjusted to exclude the effect of mark-to-market adjustments on related party equity securities that were acquired both prior to and during the Collateral Swap, which on August 1, 2023, became interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust. Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders is the same as "adjusted revenues" related to the aggregate of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Corporate/Other Business Segments, which are the segments that impact the net income (loss) attributable to all equity holders of Beneficient, including equity holders of Beneficient's subsidiary, BCH.
Adjusted operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss), adjusted to exclude the effect of the adjustments to revenue as described above, credit losses on related party available-for-sale debt securities that were acquired in the Collateral Swap which on August 1, 2023, became interests in the GWG Wind Down Trust, and receivables from a related party that filed for bankruptcy and certain notes receivables originated during our formative transactions, non-cash asset impairment, share-based compensation expense, and legal, professional services, and public relations costs related to the GWG Holdings bankruptcy, lawsuits, a defunct product offering, and certain employee matters, including fees & loss contingency accruals (releases) incurred in arbitration with a former director. Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders is the same as "adjusted operating income (loss)" related to the aggregate of the Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Corporate/Other Business Segments, which are the segments that impact the net income (loss) attributable to all equity holders of Beneficient, including equity holders of Beneficient's subsidiary, BCH.
Tangible book value is defined as the sum of total equity (deficit) less goodwill and intangible assets plus total temporary equity. Tangible book value to Ben's public company stockholders is defined at tangible book value adjusted for the portion of tangible book value that is attributable to Ben's public company stockholders, which is calculated as tangible book value adjusted for (i) 10% of the first $100 million of distributions of BCH following the satisfaction of the debts and liabilities of BCH on a consolidated basis and (ii) 33.3333% of the net asset value of the added alternative assets of up to $5 billion in connection with ExAlt Plan liquidity and primary capital transactions entered after December 22, 2024.
These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They are unaudited and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, GAAP revenues or GAAP operating income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance. Uses of cash flows that are not reflected in adjusted operating income (loss) or adjusted segment operating income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders include capital expenditures, interest payments, debt principal repayments, and other expenses, which can be significant. As a result, adjusted operating income (loss) and/or adjusted segment operating income (loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity.
Because of these limitations, Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Tangible Book Value and Tangible Book Value to Ben's Public Company Stockholders should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Adjusted Revenues, Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Segment Revenues attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Adjusted Segment Operating Income (Loss) attributable to Ben's Equity Holders, Tangible Book Value and Tangible Book Value to Ben's Public Company Stockholders on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures set forth above and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
