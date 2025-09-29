TOKYOPOP LAUNCHES BRANDED MERCHANDISE FOR TOP ANIME, MANGA AND MAHWA PROPERTIES

EINPresswire/ -- A new line of advent calendars, SD figures, playing cards and a tote bag are based on Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist, Dr. Stone, Fairy Tail, TokyoGhoul, On or Off and Star Crossed

Publisher TOKYOPOP has debuted a new line of branded merchandise that includes advent calendars, playing cards, SD figurines and tote bags based on popular anime, manga, and manhwa properties including Attack on Titan, Dr. Stone, Fairy Tail, Tokyo Ghoul, Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, Sword Art Online, On or Off and Star Crossed.

The products are available from leading retailers and for direct purchase from its website at:

.

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood: The Official Advent Calendar

SRP: $39.99 · Available October 7th

This 25-day advent calendar features high-quality collectible items - buttons, sticky notes, coasters, mini booklets, pencils, and more - that are designed to last so that you can show off your love for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood year-round.

Sword Art Online: The Official Advent Calendar

SRP: $39.99 · Available October 7th

Spend the holidays with Kirito and Asuna with this calendar full of exclusive surprises!

Cards, acrylic stands, badges, stickers and more await you every day to immerse you in the parallel world of Sword Art Online!

On or Off: Daehyung SD Figure

SRP: $23.99 · Available Now

Swoon-worthy CEO by day, soft boy in SD form by night. This official Daehyung figure from the award-winning On or Off series captures all the cool confidence (and hidden tenderness) of everyone's favorite startup executive, and when placed next to Yiyoung, the two hold hands. Figure stands approximately 3.15 inches tall.

On or Off: Yiyoung SD Figure

SRP: $23.99 · Available Now

Bright-eyed, stressed out, and totally head over heels. Meet Yiyoung, the heart (and chaos) of the On or Off series - now in adorable SD form! Whether he’s pitching at work or fumbling through his feelings, Yiyoung’s charm is undeniable. This official figure is packed with personality, and when placed next to Daehyung, the two hold hands - perfect for fans who can’t get enough of this slow-burn office romance. Figure stands approximately 3.15 inches tall.

Attack on Titan Playing Cards

SRP: $12.99 · Available for Pre-Order Now ·

Releases on December 2nd

A set of poker-sized playing cards showcasing official key art from Attack on Titan.

Dr. Stone Playing Cards

SRP: $12.99 · Available for Pre-Order Now ·

Releases on December 2nd

A set of poker-sized playing cards showcasing official key art from Dr. Stone.

Fairy Tail Playing Cards

SRP: $12.99 · Available for Pre-Order Now ·

Releases on December 2nd

A set of poker-sized playing cards showcasing official key art from Fairy Tail.

Tokyo Ghoul Playing Cards

SRP: $12.99 · Available for Pre-Order Now ·

Releases on December 2nd

A set of poker-sized playing cards showcasing official key art from TokyoGhoul.

Manga Playing Cards – Retail Display Edition

SRP: $199.99 · Available for Pre-Order Now ·

Releases on December 2nd

A retail display box featuring 16 sets of poker-sized playing cards. These collectible card sets showcase official key art from popular series such as Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul, Dr. STONE, and Fairy Tail.

Star Crossed Tote Bag

SRP: $29.99 · Available Now

Step into the celestial romance of Star Crossed with this officially licensed tote bag, featuring exclusive double-sided artwork of King Polaris and his devoted knight, Yildun. Limited edition; available exclusively from TOKYOPOP



Follow TOKYOPOP Online:

TOKYOPOP on Twitter/X:

TOKYOPOP on Instagram:

TOKYOPOP on Facebook:

TOKYOPOP Official Website:

TOKYOPOP on TikTok: @tokyopop

About TOKYOPOP, Inc.

Founded in 1997, TOKYOPOP brings Asian pop culture to Hollywood and beyond. TOKYOPOP established the market for manga in North America, introducing the term to the English language in the process, and expanding the market in Germany, publishing thousands of books in both languages, distributing anime and Asian films on home video and television, licensing merchandise to consumer goods and companies, and creating graphic novels of both original content and major IP adaptations. With NARUTO THE GALLERY, the company is launching its live events and location-based entertainment division. TOKYOPOP’s core values focus on multiculturalism and diversity; aestheticism and artistic integrity; and passionate and positive storytelling. More information at: .

###