Viral Molecular Diagnostic Market Size To Reach Over USD 7.3 Billion By 2032 - Persistence Market Research

EINPresswire/ -- The viral molecular diagnostic market plays a vital role in global healthcare, infectious disease management, and clinical research by enabling accurate detection, monitoring, and prevention of viral infections. Molecular diagnostics are extensively used in hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, point-of-care testing, and public health surveillance. Their precision, rapid turnaround time, and ability to detect emerging pathogens make them indispensable in modern healthcare and pandemic preparedness. According to the latest study by Persistence Market Research, the global viral molecular diagnostic market size is likely to be valued US$ 4.0 Bn in 2025 and projected to US$ 7.3 Bn in 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2025-2032 is primarily driven by rising prevalence of viral diseases, increased adoption of PCR and next-generation sequencing technologies, and government initiatives to strengthen diagnostic infrastructure.

The market expansion is further supported by growing demand for rapid diagnostic kits, integration of AI-driven diagnostic tools, and heightened awareness following global outbreaks like COVID-19. Among technology segments, PCR-based diagnostics remain the leading category, owing to high sensitivity, accuracy, and widespread clinical use. Geographically, North America dominates the global market, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure, high diagnostic testing rates, and significant investments in R&D. Countries like the U.S. and Canada are central to this dominance due to their robust biotechnology industry and early adoption of innovative diagnostic platforms.

🔗 Download Sample PDF Of This Report:

Key Market Insights

• The global viral molecular diagnostic market size is likely to be valued US$ 4.0 Bn in 2025 and projected to US$ 7.3 Bn in 2032, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2025-2032.

• PCR-based molecular assays dominate due to reliability, accuracy, and strong adoption in clinical diagnostics.

• North America leads the market, supported by advanced labs, funding initiatives, and higher diagnostic awareness.

• Rising demand for rapid point-of-care molecular tests and AI-enabled diagnostics is reshaping market growth.

• Public-private partnerships and government investments in pandemic preparedness further accelerate adoption.

What are the main drivers of the viral molecular diagnostic market?

The primary drivers include the increasing global burden of viral diseases such as HIV, influenza, hepatitis, and COVID-19, alongside growing demand for early detection and personalized treatment approaches. Advances in PCR, NGS, and multiplex diagnostic platforms are enhancing accuracy and efficiency, while the expansion of point-of-care testing boosts accessibility. Government investments in pandemic preparedness and strong demand for decentralized diagnostic solutions are further strengthening market growth.

🔗 Request a Customization:

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

• Rising prevalence of viral infections and global outbreaks.

• Technological advancements in PCR, NGS, and CRISPR-based diagnostics.

• Government initiatives and funding for infectious disease diagnostics.

• Growing adoption of point-of-care testing and home-based kits.

Restraints:

• High costs of advanced diagnostic platforms.

• Lack of infrastructure in low- and middle-income regions.

• Regulatory hurdles and complex approval processes.

• Skilled workforce shortages in molecular diagnostics.

Key Market Opportunity:

The increasing demand for rapid, decentralized, and cost-effective diagnostics represents a significant opportunity. Innovations in AI-powered molecular assays, CRISPR-based diagnostics, and portable POC devices are expected to expand access and affordability, especially in emerging markets.

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

• PCR-based Diagnostics

• Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

• Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (INAAT)

• CRISPR-based Diagnostics

• Others

PCR-based diagnostics remain the leading segment, while NGS and CRISPR diagnostics are emerging as fast-growing categories due to advanced pathogen detection and scalability.

By Application:

• Respiratory Infections (COVID-19, Influenza, RSV, etc.)

• Hepatitis (HBV, HCV)

• HIV

• Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

• Other Viral Infections

Respiratory infection diagnostics dominate due to pandemic-driven demand, while hepatitis and HIV testing maintain strong adoption across healthcare systems.

Regional Insights

• North America: Largest market due to robust infrastructure, funding, and high adoption of advanced technologies.

• Europe: Strong presence of diagnostic manufacturers, regulatory support, and focus on infectious disease management.

• Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by rising healthcare spending, expanding lab networks, and government-led health programs in China, India, and Japan.

• Latin America & Middle East/Africa: Emerging markets with growing diagnostic awareness, though constrained by affordability and infrastructure gaps.

Competitive Landscape

The viral molecular diagnostic market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, partnerships, and expanding global reach through collaborations with healthcare providers and governments.

Company Insights:

✦ Roche Diagnostics

✦ Abbott Laboratories

✦ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

✦ Qiagen N.V.

✦ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

✦ Danaher Corporation (Cepheid)

✦ Illumina Inc.

✦ Agilent Technologies Inc.

✦ Hologic Inc.

🔗 Buy Now:

Key Industry Developments

• Expansion of rapid PCR and CRISPR-based diagnostic portfolios for decentralized testing.

• Strategic collaborations with governments to enhance pandemic response capacity.

• Integration of AI and machine learning for predictive diagnostics and real-time monitoring.

• Investment in R&D for portable, low-cost diagnostic platforms targeting emerging economies.

Innovation and Future Trends

The future of the viral molecular diagnostic market is strongly tied to digital health integration, decentralized testing, and next-gen diagnostic innovation. Portable molecular platforms, AI-assisted analysis, and cloud-enabled diagnostic networks are expected to transform patient care. Growing demand for personalized and preventive healthcare, coupled with eco-friendly consumables and sustainable lab practices, will shape future market expansion.

Explore the Latest Trending Research Reports:

Atomic Magnetometers Market- The global atomic magnetometers market size is likely to be valued at US$1.2 Bn in 2025 and reach US$3.2 Bn by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.14% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032

Radiation Monitoring Safety Market- The global radiation monitoring safety market size is likely to be valued at US$ 1.9 Bn in 2025 and expected to reach US$ 3.2 Bn by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032

