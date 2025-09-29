Indiaspora Announces The Philanthropy Summit In Partnership With The India Philanthropy Alliance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiaspora, a leading nonprofit organization, is delighted to co-host this year's Philanthropy Summit with the India Philanthropy Alliance (IPA). The Summit will bring together visionary philanthropists, foundation leaders, and nonprofit changemakers dedicated to India-focused initiatives. We are honored to host this gathering at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, on October 2nd, Gandhi Jayanti-a date that resonates deeply with our shared commitment to service and positive social impact.

This event is essential for anyone engaged in India-focused philanthropic space. India's philanthropic landscape has reached a critical inflection point. With billions of dollars in charitable giving at stake, donors and nonprofit leaders are increasingly focused on strategic allocation-ensuring resources reach the most effective organizations and initiatives to create transformational impact across the country. This summit emerges from an urgent need to bridge the gap between conventional philanthropy and cutting-edge innovation, bringing together diverse voices to explore whether data-driven insights and human-centered storytelling can coexist to revolutionize giving in India.

“Our mission is to mobilize the global diaspora to be a force for good. This year's Philanthropy Summit convenes visionary development sector leaders, innovative organizations, and strategic philanthropists united in their commitment to building equitable ecosystems where communities can flourish. Indiaspora is deeply committed to bringing together a community that is driven by purpose to tackle the biggest challenges of our times. Through dynamic knowledge exchange and strategic partnership development, we're enabling constructive dialog that will help build and scale solutions across India, the United States and beyond.“- Shoba Viswanathan, EVP & Chief Community Engagement Officer, Indiaspora and Board Member, India Philanthropy Alliance.

We are proud to announce an exceptional lineup of distinguished speakers whose combined expertise spans decades of transformative philanthropic leadership across India and beyond. Among our featured speakers are Desh Deshpande, President & Chairman of the Deshpande Foundation, Yamini Mishra, Country Director, MacArthur Foundation, and The Honorable Raja Krishnamoorthi, United States Congressman from Illinois. Some of the sessions include topics such as 'Opportunities & Threats to American Philanthropy to India' and 'Silicon Valley and Philanthropy.' Please join Manu Chopra, Founder & CEO of Karya, Nagma Mulla, CEO of EdelGive and many other distinguished leaders for this special event. The full speaker lineup is available here. Indiaspora and IPA would like to thank our host, the Indian Consulate General, Dr. K. Srikar Reddy for his tremendous support.

India Philanthropy Alliance is a coalition of nonprofit, philanthropic, and charitable organizations dedicated to mobilizing people and fostering development and alleviating poverty in India. It aims to double the funds flowing from the U.S. to India-focused humanitarian efforts, encourage sharing of best practices, and foster a culture of trust and transparency among donors and stakeholders. IPA's goal is to create a paradigm shift in how philanthropy benefitting India is viewed and conducted.

About Indiaspora : Indiaspora ( ) is a nonprofit community of powerful global Indian leaders from diverse backgrounds and professions who are committed to inspiring the diaspora to be a force for positive impact by providing a platform to collaborate, engage, and catalyze social change.

