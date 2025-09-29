Social Health Initiative Launches To Heal A Disconnected World
EINPresswire/ -- At a time when anxiety, isolation, and social division are at an all-time high, a bold new initiative is offering a solution. Today, the Social Health Initiative (SHi) officially launches as both a nationwide campaign and a scalable curriculum platform designed to strengthen relationships, rebuild community bonds, and restore well-being through measurable connection.
“We are witnessing the unraveling of the common threads that used to hold our society together. Our communication is largely dictated by companies that have created technologies prioritizing profit over healthy human connection,” said David Kozlowski, licensed therapist and architect of the SHi system. “Social health isn’t secondary—it’s primary. SHi offers both the rallying cry and the roadmap.”
SHi introduces Social Health as the missing third key facet of well-being, alongside mental and physical health. In 2011, Kozlowski developed an active definition of Social Health, describing it as:
“One's ability to successfully build, maintain, and improve mutually beneficial relationships with—though not limited to—family, friends, peers, co-workers, online connections, the broader community, and the environment, all while pursuing an optimal relationship with oneself.”
A Crisis Demanding a Response
The Netflix documentary, “The Social Dilemma”, exposed the dangers of digital disconnection but offered no roadmap forward. SHi picks up where the film left off, providing practical tools, community engagement strategies, and system-wide accreditation standards.
Research cited by SHi shows that increased screen time and weakened face-to-face bonds are fueling a surge in youth mental health challenges. At Herriman High School, a pilot program using the SHi Social Health curriculum saw a 30 percent drop in at-risk behaviors within six months. In addition, 91 percent of students reported they would recommend the class to their peers.
“Our society has become so focused on productivity and performance that we’ve overlooked a fundamental truth: people need healthy human relationships,” Kozlowski said. “Social health is about restoring that foundation—and ensuring technology supports, rather than bypasses, our core social needs. Without it, we risk sacrificing long-term well-being for short-term profit.”
From Curriculum to Movement
At the heart of SHi is a mobile-friendly, 24/7 Learning Management System (LMS) designed for youth, families, schools, first responders, and communities. The SHi curriculum includes:
• Proactive support modules and digital resources
• Certification and assessment systems
• Evidence-based tools for relational skill-building
• Accreditation tiers for organizations and schools
“We’re not just spreading awareness—we’re building a replicable system for healing,” said Julie Sherzinger, former Vice Principal at Herriman High School. “SHi teaches people how to show up, listen, and connect in a time of widespread disconnection.”
The initiative is not only a structured educational framework but also a movement to rehumanize how we live, lead, and learn. Customized trainings and tools are available to help companies develop a more collaborative, resilient workforce. Businesses, schools and organizations are also invited to pursue Social Health Accreditation—a public commitment to building trust, resilience, and relational well-being.
How to Get Involved
The Social Health Initiative is currently accepting applications for its pilot program and exploring partnerships with schools, cities, businesses and nonprofit organizations.
About the Social Health Initiative
The Social Health Initiative (SHi), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit formerly known as Quit Trip’n, is dedicated to reversing the connection crisis through measurable, relationship-centered change. Founded by therapist and educator David Kozlowski, SHi brings together decades of clinical experience, youth engagement, and systems thinking to elevate Social Health as a national priority.
