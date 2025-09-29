Cogent Biosciences Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The employees received, in the aggregate, nonqualified options to purchase 299,200 shares of Cogent common stock. Each option has a 10-year term, an exercise price equal to the closing price of Cogent's common stock on the grant date, and a four-year vesting schedule with 25% vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remainder vesting in equal monthly installments over the subsequent 36 months, provided such employee remains employed through each such vesting date.
About Cogent Biosciences, Inc.
Cogent Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. The most advanced clinical program, bezuclastinib, is a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17. KIT D816V is responsible for driving systemic mastocytosis, a serious disease caused by unchecked proliferation of mast cells. Exon 17 mutations are also found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), a type of cancer with strong dependence on oncogenic KIT signaling. The company also has an ongoing Phase 1 study of its novel internally discovered FGFR2/3 inhibitor. In addition, the Cogent Research Team is developing a portfolio of novel targeted therapies to help patients fighting serious, genetically driven diseases targeting mutations in ErbB2, PI3Kα and KRAS. Cogent Biosciences is based in Waltham, MA and Boulder, CO. Visit our website for more information at . Follow Cogent Biosciences on social media: X (formerly known as Twitter) and LinkedIn . Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and X .
Contact:
Christi Waarich
Senior Director, Investor Relations
...
617-830-1653
