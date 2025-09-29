California Water Service Opens 2025 Firefighter Grant Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fire Departments in Cal Water's Local Service Areas Can Apply for Funding for Life-Saving Equipment, Projects

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service (Cal Water) opened its seventh annual Firefighter Grant Program today to fire departments in its districts, as part of its ongoing commitment to-and partnership with-local first responders. Professional and volunteer fire departments that serve any part of Cal Water's service areas are eligible to apply for funding that will offset costs for life-saving fire protection equipment, training, and education.

With its 2024 cycle, Cal Water's Firefighter Grant Program surpassed the $1 million mark, providing grants to 27 local fire departments since the program started in 2019. Last year, grants ranged from $10,800 to $38,400 to fund equipment such as ballistic helmets and vests, portable radios, specialized wildland firefighting personal protective equipment, cardiac EKG monitors, mental wellness coaching, and refurbishment of training towers.

“Beyond being a water provider, we are a community partner and extend our focus beyond the water to coordinating emergency response activities and supporting our local fire departments' need for essential gear and life-saving equipment,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Cal Water Chairman and CEO.“It has been exciting to see how these 27 fire departments have used more than $1 million in grants to help better protect their communities and be better prepared for local emergencies.”

For more information about the Firefighter Grant Program or to apply, applicants can visit or email ... . The application period for this year's cycle will be open through 5 p.m. Pacific time on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025. Cal Water plans to notify grant recipients in late fall.

The grants are part of California Water Service Group's stockholder-funded philanthropic giving program and do not affect customers' rates.

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to more than 2.1 million people statewide through 499,400 service connections. Cal Water's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and communities. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,200 employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The utility has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and one of the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a USA Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

