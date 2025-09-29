TJS Cognition Ltd Celebrates Tony J. Selimi's NYC BIG BOOK AWARD for Climb Greater Heights Win in Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Homeless to Global Thought Leader: Tony J. Selimi's 'Climb Greater Heights' Triumphs in Prestigious Category

London, UK , Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd, a leader in transformational coaching and education, proudly announces that its founder, Tony J. Selimi, has been honoured with the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® in the Leadership category for his groundbreaking work, "Climb Greater Heights." This accolade marks a significant milestone in Selimi's journey from homelessness to becoming a globally recognised thought leader.









Climb Greater Heights by Tony Jeton Selimi NYC Big Book Award Winner 2025 in Leadership Category

The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favourites are based on overall excellence.

"Climb Greater Heights" serves as a comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals seeking to transcend limitations and achieve unparalleled success. The book is celebrated for its unique blend of cutting-edge science and timeless wisdom, offering readers a blueprint for expanding influence, accelerating business growth, and aligning with their highest values.

“AI is rewriting the rules, the meaning, and the purpose of business,” Selimi said.“But it is human mastery, elevated mindset, focus, clarity, story, and adaptive leadership that determines who rises above disruption.“Climb Greater Heights” gives readers a tested framework to grow businesses that are not only profitable but purposeful, impactful, and enduring.”

Selimi's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and determination. From his humble beginnings, he has risen to become a sought-after speaker, life strategist, and transformational coach specialised in human behaviour, delivering transformative insights at prestigious venues such as TEDx and the United Nations Headquarters. His work continues to inspire individuals and organisations worldwide to unlock their potential and create lasting impact.

Micky Haxhiislami, President and CEO of Intermedico Japan Co., Ltd, expressed his pride in Selimi's achievement, stating,

"Tony's recognition by the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD® is a testament to his unwavering dedication to empowering others. His ability to blend business and leadership skills with emotional intelligence, neuroscience, and spiritual wisdom into actionable strategies is unparalleled. We are thrilled to see his work receive such esteemed recognition."

Dr John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor, gave the following testimony: "Tony J. Selimi's new masterpiece assists you in navigating the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight."

Steve Harrison, Author Success, stated,“In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, passion, and profit.”

Book Excellence shared,“Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success.”

It also received the following five-star Falcon Editorial Review:“An ideal resource for any entrepreneur or business owner seeking to align their business with their core values, achieve personal mastery, and make a significant impact on the world.”

With over 30 years of experience, Selimi's expertise spans various fields, including human behaviour, emotional intelligence, and leadership development. His impressive client base includes Fortune 500 CEOs, politicians, Hollywood stars, and high-net-worth individuals, all of whom have benefited from his holistic, science-based approach to personal and professional growth.

"Climb Greater Heights" is the latest addition to Selimi's acclaimed literary portfolio, which includes internationally bestselling titles such as "A Path to Wisdom" and "The Unfakeable Code®." His books have been praised for their ability to blend scientific insights with spiritual teachings, offering readers tools to achieve both success and fulfilment.

NYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.

​Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.

​Winners included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; Berrett-Koehler's "From Founder to Future: A Business Roadmap to Impact, Longevity, and Employee Ownership" by John Abrams; The Cooking Lab's "Modernist Bread at Home" by Nathan Myhrvold; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list.

"With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I'm eager to share Climb Greater Heights with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.

“Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance”

By Tony Jeton Selimi

ISBN: 9798765261378 (softcover); 9798765261361 (hardcover); 9798765261354 (electronic)

Available in print and digital formats at Balboa Press , Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Foyles , Waterstones , Walmart , and a signed copy from the author's website





Tony Jeton Selimi Family and Clients Celebration- Author, TEDx Speaker, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour

About TJS Cognition Ltd - Speaking, Coaching, Consulting & Training

Your Go-To Expert for Transformational Insights TJS Cognition Ltd, founded by globally recognized transformational coach and bestselling author Tony J. Selimi, is a London-based coaching, mentoring, and education company dedicated to helping individuals and organizations achieve extraordinary results. With a mission to inspire and educate one billion people, Tony empowers clients to unlock human potential, accelerate growth, and build legacies of lasting significance. With over 30 years of experience, Tony's expertise bridges human behaviour, emotional intelligence, neuroscience, quantum physics, spirituality, AI, technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership development. His impressive client base spans Fortune 500 CEOs, politicians, Hollywood stars, athletes, doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals seeking to amplify both success and fulfilment. Known for his holistic, science-based approach, Tony integrates emotional intelligence, neuroscience, and spiritual wisdom to create profound, lasting transformations. His award-winning, internationally bestselling books-A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness: The Virus of Modern Age, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence-have been acclaimed for blending cutting-edge science with timeless wisdom. His latest release, Climb Greater Heights, serves as a blueprint for entrepreneurs, leaders, and professionals who want to break limitations, expand influence, accelerate business growth, and align with their highest values, while driving meaningful global impact. Beyond his literary work, Tony is a sought-after international speaker who has delivered transformative talks at TEDx, the United Nations Headquarters, Cranfield School of Management, and global business forums. Celebrated for his ability to spark life-changing breakthroughs, he equips audiences with tailored strategies for scaling businesses, enhancing productivity, and living authentically. His insights have been featured in major outlets, including Portlab MK, Entrepreneur, Gallant CEO, Psychologies, Thrive Global, and The Huffington Post. He has also appeared on over 1,000 podcasts, radio programs, and TV channels worldwide, such as SKY News, BBC, MTV, Klan Kosova, Top Channel, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. For media inquiries or to book Tony J. Selimi as an expert guest, contact ... or visit . Expect your audience to be inspired, informed, and empowered to unlock their highest potential.

