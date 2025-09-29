403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gunmen Target Uruguay's Top Prosecutor -Organized Crime's Message To Uruguay
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Just before dawn on Sunday, gunmen slipped into the Montevideo home of Mónica Ferrero, Uruguay's acting Prosecutor General.
They fired several shots and fled; no one was hurt. Investigators are also examining evidence that an explosive device detonated on the property.
By day's end, police had detained a man and a woman, recovered a burned getaway car, and were pursuing others. The president convened security and justice chiefs for an emergency meeting.
The message from authorities was blunt: this was not just an attack on a person-it was an attempt to shake an institution. Ferrero is a career prosecutor known for anti-narcotics work.
That matters because detectives are probing whether the assault was meant to intimidate the justice system as it pursues organized-crime cases.
Early lines of inquiry focus on crews linked in recent years to major drug-trafficking networks. The methods-coordinated entry, gunfire, a burned vehicle, and a suspected grenade-point to planning rather than impulse.
Politics, unusually, closed ranks. Government and opposition figures condemned the attack and voiced support for Ferrero. The Prosecutor's Office pledged that ongoing cases would not be derailed.
Forensics teams are reviewing security-camera footage and ballistic fragments; specialists are tracing the explosive's origin to learn whether more devices are in circulation. Security protocols for prosecutors and judges are under review.
Why this matters beyond Uruguay : when organized crime tests the nerves of prosecutors at home, it is also testing the reliability of a country's courts for the region and for partners abroad. Uruguay has long traded on stability and rule-of-law credibility.
If attackers can frighten justice officials, complex cases-from narco-finance to extraditions-become harder everywhere they intersect with Uruguay.
The coming days will show whether swift arrests, protection measures, and transparent updates can deter copycats and reinforce a simple principle: prosecutors must decide cases on evidence, not on fear.
They fired several shots and fled; no one was hurt. Investigators are also examining evidence that an explosive device detonated on the property.
By day's end, police had detained a man and a woman, recovered a burned getaway car, and were pursuing others. The president convened security and justice chiefs for an emergency meeting.
The message from authorities was blunt: this was not just an attack on a person-it was an attempt to shake an institution. Ferrero is a career prosecutor known for anti-narcotics work.
That matters because detectives are probing whether the assault was meant to intimidate the justice system as it pursues organized-crime cases.
Early lines of inquiry focus on crews linked in recent years to major drug-trafficking networks. The methods-coordinated entry, gunfire, a burned vehicle, and a suspected grenade-point to planning rather than impulse.
Politics, unusually, closed ranks. Government and opposition figures condemned the attack and voiced support for Ferrero. The Prosecutor's Office pledged that ongoing cases would not be derailed.
Forensics teams are reviewing security-camera footage and ballistic fragments; specialists are tracing the explosive's origin to learn whether more devices are in circulation. Security protocols for prosecutors and judges are under review.
Why this matters beyond Uruguay : when organized crime tests the nerves of prosecutors at home, it is also testing the reliability of a country's courts for the region and for partners abroad. Uruguay has long traded on stability and rule-of-law credibility.
If attackers can frighten justice officials, complex cases-from narco-finance to extraditions-become harder everywhere they intersect with Uruguay.
The coming days will show whether swift arrests, protection measures, and transparent updates can deter copycats and reinforce a simple principle: prosecutors must decide cases on evidence, not on fear.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets To Power Institutional Crypto OTC On B2TRADER
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Returns October 67 With Exclusive Prize Draw Including Jetour X70 FL
- “Farewell To Westphalia” Explores Blockchain As A Model For Post-Nation-State Governance
- Schoenherr Opens London Liaison Office As Gateway To Central Eastern Europe
- Falcon Finance Sets Community Sale Record On Buidlpad With $113M $FF Token Commitment
CommentsNo comment