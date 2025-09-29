Whitebit Launches Portfolio Margin For Institutional Clients
WhiteBIT is the largest European cryptocurrency exchange by traffic, offering more than 800 trading pairs, over 330 assets, and 9 fiat currencies. Established in 2018, it is part of the WhiteBIT Group, which serves more than 35 million customers worldwide. The platform partners with major organizations such as Visa, Fireblocks, FC Barcelona, Juventus Football Club, and the Ukrainian national football team. More details about WhiteBIT can be found at Growing Institutional Demand
As institutional participation in the crypto market accelerates, there is a growing demand for secure and flexible ways to access working capital and amplify returns from a trading strategy. Portfolio Margin-essentially crypto-backed loans-provides a streamlined, licensed solution for borrowing stablecoins directly from the exchange.
Flexible and Licensed Loan Options
WhiteBIT's Portfolio Margin allows users to borrow USDT and USDC under either fixed or flexible interest rate terms. Funds can be deployed across spot, margin, and futures trading markets-without the need to sell existing assets.
Key Benefits of Portfolio Margin:
- Fast access to liquidity without needing to sell existing assets Leverage up to 10x for enhanced capital efficiency Large-scale borrowing, starting from 200,000 USDT Customizable LTV ratios to suit risk appetite Licensed and secure, meeting institutional compliance standards
Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and President of WhiteBIT Group comments: "We've seen growing demand from businesses seeking new ways to manage liquidity. Portfolio Margin was designed specifically to provide reliable and timely access to crypto financing, without unnecessary barriers or delays. It empowers institutions to respond to market dynamics with greater flexibility and confidence."
Capital Efficiency for Institutional Strategies
Portfolio Margin is designed not just as a financing tool, but as a performance enhancer for institutional strategies. It enables professional traders to unlock capital from their existing holdings and open larger positions without increasing capital exposure. By unlocking liquidity tied to existing assets, traders can optimize capital use across varying market conditions and respond faster to arbitrage and high-frequency opportunities. With customizable LTVs and secure custody, WhiteBIT gives firms the flexibility to scale while maintaining effective risk control.
Part of a Broader Institutional Suite
Portfolio Margin complements WhiteBIT's growing ecosystem of institutional services. The platform provides deep liquidity across 800+ trading pairs, wallet address generation for 330+ assets across 80+ blockchain networks, and advanced tools to support high-volume trading operations.
WhiteBIT's additional institutional offerings include:
- Market Maker Incentives, including rebates up to -0.012%, sub-accounts, and Colocation services Crypto-As-A-Service that allows fintechs create new revenue stream by offering crypto to their end users OTC Trading Desk with Chat Trading interface for large, discreet transactions Listing for 35 million of WhiteBIT group users
The launch of Portfolio Margin is part of WhiteBIT's ongoing commitment to delivering institutional-grade tools and driving broader blockchain adoption worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
