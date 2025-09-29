New York Times Bestselling Author John Gilstrap Shares Holiday Safety Message Amid Heightened Concerns

EINPresswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, a time of celebration, travel, and bustling activity, New York Times bestselling author and safety advocate John Gilstrap reminds everyone to remain vigilant.

Drawing from his extensive background as both a writer of high-stakes thrillers and an experienced emergency responder, he stresses that preparation and situational awareness can save lives.

“Good people often rationalize the actions of bad people,” Gilstrap explains. “We get into an elevator with a creepy stranger for fear of hurting the stranger’s feelings. Even though our instincts tell us that the group assembled in the mall parking lot is bad news, we lead them directly to our car when the smart move would have been to go back inside and ask for a security escort. A lot of violence begins with victims’ fears of being embarrassed, and predators know this.”

Among his practical tips for staying safe this holiday season:

-- Stay Aware: Gilstrap urges people to know their surroundings, who is nearby, and to avoid distractions. “When you’re in a public space, get your nose out of your phone. Make a point of looking around and being aware. The simple fact of your awareness makes you unattractive prey to a predator.”

-- Plan Ahead: He emphasizes always knowing where the exits are. “Emergencies happen without warning, and they can escalate quickly. Know where you’re going to go and go there, irrespective of where everyone else is going. Crowds panic and stampede, and get people killed. If they’re stampeding where you want to go, that’s fine, but don’t let the herd mentality talk you out of your plan.”

--Believe Alarms: Gilstrap says, “If the fire alarm goes off—whether it’s in your home, your office, a restaurant, or a hotel—it’s because an inanimate device whose sole purpose is to detect smoke or fire has done just that. The alarm is real. Get up and leave the building. Now. You can come back later to pay your restaurant bill. In a hotel, it’s possible for half the building to be ablaze, and you won’t see smoke outside your door. Get out. I leave clothes staged just for that purpose. Remember to take your key. (That’s why I always get two keys—so one is always in my pocket.

-- Avoid Road Rage: Gilstrap cautions drivers to “suck it up and don’t trigger an incident.”

-- Project Confidence: He stresses that preparedness and confidence can make a person a less attractive target. “Human predators and hyenas have a lot in common,” Gilstrap says. “They seek out the weakest, easiest prey. You don’t have to be strong to project strength. Sometimes, all it takes is eye contact to let them know that you are alert and aware, and therefore an unattractive victim.”

“As we head into the holidays,” Gilstrap says, “I don’t want people to stress or obsess over this stuff. Overall, I think America is a safe place, and I encourage people to celebrate, travel, and enjoy. But be vigilant. Stay aware and teach your loved ones to do the same.”

About John Gilstrap

John Gilstrap is a New York Times bestselling author of the Jonathan Grave thriller series and several standalone novels, including his latest crime thriller, "Burned Bridges." A former firefighter, EMT, and explosives safety engineer, Gilstrap brings real-world expertise to his writing and public speaking, offering audiences both gripping storytelling and practical safety insight. He also recently contributed a high-octane short story, “All Revved Up with No Place to Go,” to the anthology Bat Out of Hell: An Anthology of New Mystery Short Stories.