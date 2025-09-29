Israeli PM Netanyahu Apologises To Qatari PM Over Doha Strike In Phone Call From White House, Says Report
A meeting is underway between Donald Trump and Netanyahu amid US President's push for Gaza peace proposal, which he was“very confident” of.
Netanyahu reportedly conveyed sorrow over the death of a Qatari security guard in the strike. According to Channel 12, Israel might consider offering compensation to the guard's family.Israel's attack on Hamas leadership in Qatar
According to officials, on September 9, Israel carried out a strike targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar while they were meeting to discuss a US-backed ceasefire proposal for Gaza , a report by PTI said. The incident claimed six lives.
The attack marked a dramatic escalation in Israel's offensive against the militant group and threatened to derail ongoing negotiations aimed at ending the conflict and securing the release of Israeli hostages.
Black smoke was seen rising over Doha's skyline and Qatari authorities confirmed the strike.Also Read | Israeli supporters demand release of hostages held by Hamas
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the attack, emphasising that“all parties must work towards achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it”.
Live footage from Qatar television showed one coffin draped in a Qatari flag and five others covered with Palestinian flags being brought to the mosque. Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani stood in prayer before the coffins, joined by dozens of mourners, some dressed in traditional white robes, others in military uniforms.Also Read | Trump pushes for Gaza peace proposal in talks with Netanyahu
It marked the second time Qatar, a wealthy nation with vast energy resources, was directly targeted during the nearly two-year-long conflict that began with Hamas' October 7 assault on southern Israel. Throughout the war, Qatar has been a key mediator in efforts to bring the fighting to an end, the PTI report noted.
Meanwhile, Israelis assembled outside the US embassy branch in Tel Aviv, urging Trump to push Netanyahu to agree to his proposal for ending the Gaza war, AFP reported.
The crowd chanted,“Now, now".“Do not allow any attempt to sabotage (the deal),” one demonstrator told the gathering.
