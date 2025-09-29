Trump-Netanyahu Gaza Talks At White House: Israeli Supporters Demand Release Of Hostages Held By Hamas

MENAFN - Live Mint) Hundreds of Israel supporters and families of hostages gathered outside the White House on Monday (September 29), demanding the immediate release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The protesters voiced urgency as President Donald Trump hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for high-stakes talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the freedom of remaining captives.

Many families called on Trump to pressure Israel into accepting a ceasefire and a hostage release agreement, fearing that continued military operations in Gaza could endanger the lives of the roughly 20 hostages believed to still be alive from the 2023 Hamas attack, which saw over 200 taken captive.

Trump expresses confidence in peace plan

Trump welcomed Netanyahu to the White House with optimism, telling reporters,“I am very confident” that a peace deal could be achieved. The talks center around a 21-point US-led proposal calling for an immediate ceasefire, release of all hostages within 48 hours, and a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt noted that officials are“very close” to finalizing a comprehensive plan to end the conflict. She emphasized that while the president recognizes that any deal will leave both sides partially dissatisfied, ending the war remains the priority.

International pressure and growing tensions

The White House talks take place amid mounting international pressure on Israel. Several countries, including Britain, France, Canada, and Australia, have called for a ceasefire and criticized Israel's humanitarian restrictions in Gaza. Meanwhile, hostage families continue to urge Trump to act, fearing that delays could cost lives.

French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that the release of hostages is a prerequisite for any diplomatic progress, while UK leaders have similarly called for immediate action.

Netanyahu under domestic pressure

Netanyahu faces rising political tension at home, with some coalition members pushing to continue military operations. Observers note that a decision to accept Trump's peace plan could strain his domestic support, even as the international community pressures Israel to halt its offensive.

Trump and Netanyahu are expected to hold a joint press conference later Monday after Oval Office discussions. The outcome of the meeting could determine the immediate future of Gaza, the fate of the remaining hostages, and Israel's standing on the global stage.

“Ultimately the president knows when you get to a good deal, both sides are going to leave a little bit unhappy,” Leavitt said.“But we need this conflict to end.”

