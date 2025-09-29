PAHO Director Calls For Swift Action To Strengthen Health Security In The Americas, At 62Nd Directing Council

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA, (PAHO) - Health security is a cornerstone of national stability and economic resilience, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) director Dr Jarbas Barbosa told delegates today at the opening of the Organization's, urging governments to turn political commitments into concrete public health policies to protect the people and economies of the Americas.

“Countries in the Americas have long worked together to address regional health security,” he said.“Such collaboration is essential for disease prevention, public health resilience, economic stability, and a viable workforce. A unified approach will enhance regional preparedness for current and future health crises, while contributing to broader goals like socio-economic development and sustainable prosperity.”

“History has shown that proactive preparation for health crises - including building resilient health systems and capacities for prevention, early detection, and rapid response - can save countless lives and reduce the socio-economic impacts of epidemics,” Dr Barbosa said.

In a direct appeal to health ministers and officials from across the region, Dr Barbosa highlighted that more than 2.4 million public health signals are analysed each year in the Americas, with nearly half of the 160 detected events categorised as acute public health threats.“Detecting and containing biothreats at their source, and improving emergency response, constitute our first line of defense,” he said.“It requires a whole-of-government approach.”

This year's Directing Council-attended by health authorities from the 35 PAHO member states, three participating states, and four associated states-comes at a time of continued pressure on health systems and growing threats from both infectious and noncommunicable diseases (NCDs). The meeting is expected to approve PAHO's new Strategic Plan 2026–2031 and a regional Action Plan on NCDs for 2025–2030.

Dr Barbosa warned that epidemics and pandemics not only endanger lives but can“disrupt trade, travel, tourism, and food supply networks,” noting that global GDP shrank by 3.5 percent in 2020 due to COVID-19. He stressed that health security is not just about protecting health systems -“it plays in national stability, economic resilience, and the protection of populations.”

The PAHO director reaffirmed the Organisation's role as a trusted technical partner, emphasising the value of shared regional tools such as the real-time surveillance system and PAHO's Revolving Funds for access to vaccines, medicines, and technologies.

He also highlighted the joint efforts that have positioned the Region as a global leader in communicable disease elimination, noncommunicable disease reduction, primary health care strengthening, and digital transformation.“Our achievements inspire other regions of the world in the pursuit of universal health,” he noted.

Dr Barbosa called on countries to lead the way in the elimination of preventable diseases, including malaria and cervical cancer, calling them“time-limited investments, not an eternal expense.” He urged countries to sustain the region's legacy in disease elimination as“one of the smartest ways to invest limited resources.”

On the rising burden of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), the leading cause of death in the Americas, Dr. Barbosa was unequivocal:“They must be among the top priorities for our Region,” he said.“There are well-established ways to address this crisis-from reducing risk factors like tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed foods to promoting physical activity and healthy diets.”

He called for adaptation to this reality by investments in primary health care and innovation, stating that closing the gap in NCD prevention and care is“fundamental to PAHO's mission.”

Highlighting PAHO's founding mandate from 1902 to protect the health of the Americas through regional cooperation, Dr Barbosa said that mission remains unchanged-but more urgent than ever.“The future health and security of our region will not be determined by what we say this week,” he said.“It will be determined by how quickly our words become policies that countries can act on to protect their people.”

In closing, he reaffirmed PAHO's commitment as a trusted ally.“As director of PAHO, I want to affirm unequivocally that this Organisation is at your service, as a reliable partner committed to building a better future,” he said.

