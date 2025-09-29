Tinka Announces Effective Date Of Share Consolidation

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2025) -("" or the "") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated September 8, 2025, and September 10, 2025, the Company has received approval from TSX Venture Exchange ("") for the consolidation (the "") of its common shares (the "") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation and the Shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis on October 1, 2025, under a new CUSIP: 887522803 and new ISIN: CA8875228030.

As of the date of this news release, the Company currently has 408,696,885 Shares issued and outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation, the Company is expected to have approximately 81,739,377 Shares issued. Following the closing of the Company's non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), which was also announced by the Company on September 8, 2025, and on September 10, 2025, the Company is expected to have approximately 132,648,468 Shares issued and outstanding. Management believes the Consolidation will help improve marketability of the Company's Shares and attract new shareholders to the Company's register.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any other convertible securities will be adjusted on a 5:1 basis and their respective exercise prices will be increased on a 5:1 basis to reflect the Consolidation.

Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders will be required to send their respective certificates representing the pre-Consolidation Shares along with a properly executed letter of transmittal to the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada (the " Transfer Agent "), in accordance with the instructions provided in the letter of transmittal. All shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective pre-Consolidation Share certificate(s) to the Transfer Agent will receive a post-Consolidation Share certificate or direct registration system (DRS) statement representing the post-Consolidation Shares. No action is required by beneficial shareholders of the Company to receive post-Consolidation Shares in connection with the Consolidation. Beneficial shareholders who hold their pre-Consolidation Shares through intermediaries (e.g., a broker, bank, trust company investment dealer or other financial institution) and who have questions regarding how their pre-Consolidation Shares will be processed in connection with the Consolidation should contact their intermediaries.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.