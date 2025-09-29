$def_Meta
Klara Widrig

  • Postdoctoral research fellow, Smithsonian Institution
I am interested in major transitions in vertebrate evolution, particularly the nonavian dinosaur to bird transition and the origin of flight. My research as a Buck Fellow focuses on musculoskeletal reconstruction of the wings of early birds to help determine what their flight capabilities were.

Experience
  • 2024–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
Education
  • 2024 University of Cambridge, DPhil

