Associate Professor, School of Built Environment, University of Technology Sydney

Dr Xin Janet Ge is currently a senior lecturer with the University of Technology in the School of the Built Environment, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building. She lectures in Property Development Finance (Master course) and Property Cash Flow Analysis (Undergraduate course). She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree with double majors in Banking and Finance, a MBA and a PhD. Her PhD topic is "Housing price models for Hong Kong". Her doctoral research explored the use of multiple regression analysis and recurrent neural network methods to establish forecasting models for estimating private housing prices in Hong Kong as well as the use of cusp catastrophe theory to develop a generic system for predicting discontinuous changes in housing prices and their effects under different housing policies. The thesis received the Excellent Building Research Postgraduate Award from CIOB Australia, and a Chapter Medal as well as the Professional Excellence Awards (PEA) for the Outstanding Graduate of the Doctor of Philosophy (Building) Program from AIB in 2005.

She is a well-rounded property researcher focusing in residential house price and modelling, sustainability of the built environment and house-related issues such as purchasing behaviour, pre-appraisal of land, the impact of the share market on property investment and housing affordability, housing finance, heritage and conservation.

