MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski during the Warsaw Security Forum, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The Polish minister recalled that he recently met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Warsaw. According to him, China is interested in trade with the EU, and the trade route to Europe through Poland is important for Beijing. This route must be secure, and therefore Warsaw has asked Beijing to persuade Belarus to stop trying to destabilize the joint Polish-Belarusian border.

Sikorski also stressed that pressure must be put on Russia to cease fire in Ukraine, and that China can do a lot in this regard.

“I personally believe that China is the only country that can actually force a ceasefire in this war,” the Polish foreign minister stressed.

Sikorski noted that Wang Yi told him that Beijing strongly supports a ceasefire.

“But, of course, just saying this is not enough. We need to see pressure on Russia for a ceasefire to happen,” the Polish minister said.

He recalled the situation in January 2022, when Russia sent its troops to Kazakhstan during the unrest there. The Polish minister stressed that he believes it was under pressure from China that Russia withdrew its troops from Kazakhstan at that time.

As reported by Ukrinform, at an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the entire CSTO peacekeeping contingent would be withdrawn from Kazakhstan after fulfilling its functions.

cancels unofficial subsidies for copper and nickel imports from Russia - intelligenc

During talks in Warsaw with his Polish counterpart Radosław Sikorski, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the European Union should resist the abuse of import duties by some countries, clearly hinting at the aggressive tariff policy of US President Donald Trump's administration.

At midnight, Poland resumed traffic at the border with Belarus at railway and road checkpoints, which had been suspended in early September before the start of the Russian-Belarusian Zapad 2025 military exercises.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here .