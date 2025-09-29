Azerbaijan-Armenia Deal At White House Ushers In New Era For S. Caucasus - U.S. Official

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The signing of the August 8 agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia at the White House has ushered in a new era for the South Caucasus, and the US remains committed to supporting both countries in building a lasting and sustainable peace, US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan, Amy Carlon said on the sidelines of the annual gala evening for alumni of US universities, Trend reports.

"Tonight, we honor outstanding alumni who are making meaningful contributions to Azerbaijan's development in education, the economy, innovation, sports, the arts, and many other fields," Carlon noted.

She emphasized that, ultimately, peace and sustainable development will not depend solely on cooperation between governments.

"All of this will be built on even stronger people-to-people ties - between Americans and Azerbaijanis. We are counting on each of you to help make this possible and unlock the tremendous potential of the South Caucasus in trade, transit, and energy," the diplomat added.

On August 8, 2025, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, facilitated by the mediation of United States President Donald Trump, initialed a strategic accord and executed a joint declaration underscoring the imperative to perpetuate endeavors aimed at the formalization and ultimate ratification of the agreement.