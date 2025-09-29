Hydro Wind Energy's Subsea RO Wind Selected As Qualified Team For XPRIZE Water Scarcity: Track A

MENAFN - GetNews) Hydro Wind Energy is thrilled to announce that its SubSea RO Wind technology has been selected as a Qualified Team for the XPRIZE Water Scarcity: Track A competition.







SubSea RO Wind harnesses offshore wind via vertical-axis wind rotors and leverages subsea hydrostatic pressure to desalinate seawater at scale, offering a solution that is both cost-effective and environmentally sustainable.

As part of the testing stage of the competition, Hydro Wind Energy will operate its system in its chosen test location, with the goal of generating 1 m3/day (1,000 liters per day) over two weeks at 30% uptime, showcasing real-world reliability and operational performance.

Unlike conventional desalination plants which require high CAPEX, fossil fuels, and complex infrastructure, SubSea RO Wind dramatically reduces costs, aiming for below $0.10 per cubic metre, while minimizing CO2 emissions and marine impact. The system lifts freshwater to the surface using wind-powered mechanical lift and delivers it to shore via autonomous sail and kite-powered barges, eliminating the need for energy-intensive pumping and costly pipelines.

“Subsea pressure desalination has been discussed for decades, but the challenge has always been delivery to shore,” said Lee King, CEO of Hydro Wind Energy.“Our innovation combines wind, subsea pressure, and reverse osmosis membranes to solve this, creating a scalable, low-cost freshwater solution that could be a game-changer in addressing global water scarcity.”

SubSea RO Wind also reduces environmental impact: diluted brine is safely released at 500 m depth, membranes benefit from low fouling conditions, and offshore wind provides a consistent, renewable energy source. A standard commercial unit could supply 10,000 m3/day, enough for 300,000 people, with CAPEX under $200 per cubic metre, far below current large-scale plants at $1000 per cubic metre installed.

Hydro Wind Energy, backed by Techstars and recognized by the World Economic Forum, AWS Clean Energy Accelerator, and featured in Forbes 30 Under 30, is now building a subscale pilot in the UAE, preparing for offshore deployment.

“Being selected as a qualifying team by XPRIZE validates our vision,” said Maryam Hassani, Chief Innovation Officer.“We are on track to provide safe, low-cost freshwater globally and potentially solve the world's water crisis.”

About Hydro Wind Energy

Operating in San Francisco, London, and Dubai, Hydro Wind Energy develops innovative offshore wind solutions for clean energy and freshwater. Its portfolio includes SubSea RO Wind, a deep-water desalination platform, and OceanHydro Omni, a gravity-based offshore wind energy storage system.

About XPRIZE

XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, their unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with XPRIZE at xprize .