Fifteen Years Of Truth: Fahath A. Majeed's Journey In Media And Humanity

Toronto - 29th September, 2025 - Fifteen years ago, in a small studio of a national tamil radio station, a young Tamil-speaking man from Sri Lanka's Eastern Province switched on a microphone for the very first time. That moment, ordinary to some, would mark the beginning of an extraordinary journey. Today, that young man, Fahath A. Majeed, leads an international newspaper that speaks to communities across continents.

Born as Abdul Majeed Mohammed Fahath in the Ampara District, his roots lie in a modest village where values of discipline, compassion, and resilience were instilled early. His father, Abdul Majeed, was his greatest influence, and in recognition of that bond, he chose the professional name“Fahath A. Majeed.” It was more than a name - it was a promise to carry his family's legacy with pride.

Fahath's school years at Akkaraipattu Muslim Central College shaped his love for words and the power of stories. Teachers recall him as a student with curiosity that stretched far beyond textbooks. He understood early that communication was not just about speaking - it was about connecting hearts and minds.

His pursuit of education took him further into journalism. Fahath earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Mass Communication and Journalism. His passion for social justice led him to a Postgraduate Diploma in Peace and Human Rights, where he specialized in refugee issues, migration, and advocacy. Today, he continues that academic journey, working on his PhD focused on the intersection of media and human rights.

The media world first heard his voice in 2009, when he joined MBC Tamil Shakthi FM 105.1. His ability to mix warmth with clarity made him a household name among Tamil listeners. He wasn't just reading news; he was telling stories with empathy and conviction.

By 2011, Fahath moved to television, presenting the news on Sri Lanka's Independent Television Network (ITN). His presence on screen brought a sense of trust to Tamil-language broadcasts at a time when credibility was everything.

In 2013, his journey shifted to print and digital platforms. He joined the Navamani newspaper and later became News Manager at Dan TV and Alai FM 91.4. Those who worked with him remember not just a journalist, but a mentor who pushed his colleagues to balance truth with humanity.

But his turning point came in 2018. Fahath founded his own newspaper, Puthiya Kural (The New Voice). To him, it was not just about creating a publication - it was about creating a platform where ethical journalism could thrive. In a world crowded with misinformation, Puthiya Kural stood as a space for truth, peace, and integrity.

The paper quickly grew, resonating with diaspora communities and readers searching for a voice that spoke to their realities. Its Tamil editions became a lifeline for those seeking trustworthy journalism rooted in community needs.

In September 2023, Fahath expanded his vision across the ocean with the launch of Puthiya Kural Canada Edition in Toronto. In just two years, it has established itself as a credible Tamil media voice in North America. The paper works in collaboration with the Canadian Press Organization and has received recognition from provincial and federal ministers, as well as Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs).

Operating from Toronto, the Canadian edition has become more than a newspaper - it has become a platform for dialogue between Tamil diaspora communities and mainstream Canadian institutions. Under Fahath's leadership, the publication has also released a book on human rights, further extending its role beyond journalism into advocacy and education.

For Tamil Canadians, Puthiya Kural Canada represents both cultural identity and civic participation. It brings global perspectives while amplifying local voices, helping communities bridge generational and geographical divides.

Fahath's work soon took him beyond newsrooms. He has addressed sessions at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, participated in European Parliament media workshops, and engaged in South Asian dialogues on peace and media ethics. His words carried the concerns of marginalized communities into international halls of power.

From the Nelson Mandela Peace Journalist Award to the Global Journalist Excellence Award, Fahath's work has been recognized with prestigious global honors. Yet, he has never allowed titles to define him. For Fahath, journalism is not a pursuit of prestige but a duty to truth and humanity. In recognition of his lifelong commitment, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Peace and Humanities in 2019.

“From my first day behind the microphone, this journey has been about service,” he says.“It has never been about awards. It is about responsibility - to tell the truth, to stand with the vulnerable, and to remind the world that every voice matters.”

What makes his journey remarkable is not only the positions he has held, but the values he has carried through them. In every newsroom, whether in Sri Lanka or Canada, Fahath has championed the idea that journalism must serve the people before it serves power.

His story is both personal and universal. It is the story of a boy from a small village who believed his voice mattered, and in doing so, proved that every community's voice deserves to be heard.

As he marks 15 years in the media industry and 2 years of Puthiya Kural Canada, Fahath A. Majeed remains a symbol of resilience and dedication - for young journalists starting out, for Tamil communities seeking representation, and for all who believe in the transformative power of words.

(Article by : Krishna Dharmalingham, Deputy Editor, Puthiya Kural Newspaper Publications. Canada)