403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Algerian Min. Says Palestine Faces Greatest Threat In Its History
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmad Attaf said on Monday that the Palestinian issue faces "the greatest threat in its history," namely its annihilation.
The minister noted that the Israeli occupation has begun to openly declare its intention to revive and activate what it calls the "Greater Israel" project.
In his speech before the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Attaf held the international community responsible for taking action to ensure that "the end of the eighth decade of the organization's existence is one of pain, tragedies, and catastrophes inflicted upon the Palestinian people."
He added that it is the responsibility of the international community to spare neighboring countries, especially Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, "the horrors threatened by the Israeli expansionist project," and to strive to preserve the foundations and pillars of the two-state solution.
Minister Attaf praised the momentum of diplomatic recognition of the State of Palestine, reiterating his country's call to enable Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations.
The minister stressed that the entire world must realize that "the establishment of a Palestinian state is not an option, but rather an absolute inevitability, not a hope, but rather an essential, indispensable, and unavoidable condition for restoring security and stability to the entire Middle East."(end)
ast
The minister noted that the Israeli occupation has begun to openly declare its intention to revive and activate what it calls the "Greater Israel" project.
In his speech before the general debate of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Attaf held the international community responsible for taking action to ensure that "the end of the eighth decade of the organization's existence is one of pain, tragedies, and catastrophes inflicted upon the Palestinian people."
He added that it is the responsibility of the international community to spare neighboring countries, especially Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, and Jordan, "the horrors threatened by the Israeli expansionist project," and to strive to preserve the foundations and pillars of the two-state solution.
Minister Attaf praised the momentum of diplomatic recognition of the State of Palestine, reiterating his country's call to enable Palestine to obtain full membership in the United Nations.
The minister stressed that the entire world must realize that "the establishment of a Palestinian state is not an option, but rather an absolute inevitability, not a hope, but rather an essential, indispensable, and unavoidable condition for restoring security and stability to the entire Middle East."(end)
ast
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment