Minister Of State For Foreign Trade Affairs Meets State Secretary For European, Middle Eastern Affairs In Romania's Foreign Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry HE Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed met on Monday with State Secretary for European, Middle Eastern and African Affairs and Coordinator of the EU and Global Affairs Department at the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Clara Staicu, who is visiting the country.

Th meeting discussed trade and investment cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.