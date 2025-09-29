Explore Sir Bu Nair Festival In Sharjah City And Remote Island That Opens Once A Year

For the first time, the Sir Bu Nair Festival organisers are bringing the island experience to Sharjah City while inviting visitors to venture over 100km into the Gulf to explore the remote shores of Sir Bu Nair.

Sir Bu Nair Island, located in the southern Arabian Gulf, is open to the public only once a year during the festival that it has hosted since 2000. Located 110km west of Sharjah and 85km from the northern coast of Abu Dhabi, the 13 sq km island is renowned for its:



White sandy beaches and turquoise waters

Diverse landscapes, including rocky hills, valleys, shallow depressions, and flat rocky areas Varied coastlines, ranging from flat sandy shores to steep rocky cliffs

For its iconic 25th edition, visitors can experience the festival across two locations: Al Heera Beach in Sharjah City (October 16–25) and Sir Bu Nair Island (October 24–25). Highlights include:



Island activities: Sunrise boat tours with dolphin spotting, guided nature reserve tours, snorkelling at the coral farm, coral restoration workshops, astronomy talks and stargazing, marine sports like kayaking and water biking, and the opening of the Sir Bu Nair Garden.

Al Heera beach experiences: Shawahif boat race, cultural exhibitions, captivating performances, interactive workshops, diverse food and beverage offerings, and immersive marine talks. Special exhibitions: The Pearl Exhibition celebrates Sharjah's pearl-diving heritage.

New features, access

Visitors can access comprehensive information and plan their trips via the official website, which offers:



Full event calendar and activity details

Online registration for island visits via dedicated yachts or private boats Electronic permits for a seamless, safe, and immersive experience

Ecological, historical significance

Sir Bu Nair Island is a cornerstone of biodiversity and ecological conservation in the Gulf:



Marine life: Home to around 40 coral species and 70 fish species, including rare species recorded for the first time in the region. Sharks and rays, such as the threatened Blacktip Reef Shark, thrive in its waters.

Birdlife and turtles: Provides habitat for seabirds, including Sooty Gulls, and safe nesting grounds for endangered Hawksbill turtles, with more than 300 nests recorded annually. Historical role: Served as a refuge for sailors and fishermen navigating the Gulf and as a resting point during storms. Past industrial activity included iron oxide (hematite) extraction, with remnants of mines and railways still visible today.



Organised annually by Sharjah's Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), the Sir Bu Nair Festival has grown into a landmark event celebrating the emirate's maritime legacy, cultural heritage, and commitment to sustainable tourism. The 2025 edition promises adventure, education, and cultural immersion, bridging city convenience with the untamed beauty of one of the Gulf's most extraordinary islands.