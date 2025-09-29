Dubai To Implement Government Workforce Productivity System In Phases

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum directed the implementation of the workforce productivity measurement system across the emirate's government entities in phases.

The system includes all employees of government entities and those working for private companies and institutions contracted by the government entity to provide services on its behalf.

In July, the UAE launched the system to measure government performance at the federal level .

With labour productivity being measured across Dubai government, this will help to:



Provide accurate and clear productivity indicators

Enhance workforce performance and productivity

Raise the effectiveness and efficiency of government entities in providing their services

Achieve sustainability in the utilisation of government resources Verify the effectiveness of financial costs allocated to human resources.

Sheikh Hamdan, who also serves as UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (67) of 2025 to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of government entities.

Phases of implementation

First, productivity will be measured using recognised standards by comparing services delivered against workforce size, total salaries, actual working hours, and other relevant data.

The results will then be analysed, followed by the development of initiatives to improve efficiency and services.

The final phase will focus on evaluating the system. A procedural guide will set out the details and responsibilities for each phase.