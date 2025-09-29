From Dubai To The World: A Unique Platform For Startups To Secure Funding And Accelerate Global Growth

Since 2016, Dubai has hosted Expand North Star, the world's largest event for startups and investors. The exhibition has enabled thousands of digital startups to secure multi-million-dollar investment deals and forge strategic partnerships to accelerate their global growth.

Organised by Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the 2025 edition will be held from 12–15 October at Dubai Harbour and marks its tenth anniversary. The event has become a vital launchpad for startups, connecting innovators with capital and markets, and reinforcing Dubai's position as a capital of the digital economy.

The success stories of participants span continents and industries. Nigerian mobility fintech Moove raised more than US$ 460 million from investors including Uber and BlackRock, before expanding into 13 global markets and moving towards unicorn status with a valuation of around US$ 750 million. French virtual agent developer Obo secured US$ 20 million in 2024, while India's Freshcraft Technologies raised US$ 12.7 million in 2022. Zaara Biotech, also from India, attracted US$ 10 million to establish its UAE operations.

Early-stage startups have shared in this momentum, with ShopDoc raising US$ 1.36 million, Machbee Innovations securing US$ 1.1 million, and Orgaayur Productions obtaining US$ 58,000 to develop urban agriculture solutions.

Beyond investment, Expand North Star drives international expansion. In 2023, UK-based Lorien Finance used the platform to launch its growth strategy in the Middle East. DeepSeek AI, an exhibitor in 2024, quickly rose to global prominence, underlining the event's value for pioneering tech firms.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, commented:“For over a decade, Expand North Star has been a leading platform for innovation and opportunity. Its success stories demonstrate Dubai's status as a global centre for the digital economy and a gateway for startups to scale from Dubai to the world.”

As a flagship initiative of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, Expand North Star supports Dubai's ambition to become a global hub for innovation and technology.

About Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy works to position Dubai as a global leader in the digital economy. Its mandate includes attracting leading companies, specialised talent, and investments while creating a supportive environment for digital business growth.

Permalink