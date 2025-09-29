403
EUR/USD Forecast 29/09: Bounces From Support Level (Video)
- The Euro has rallied just a bit during the early hours here on Friday as we are dancing around the 50-day EMA, an indicator that has been reliable support. The uptrend line that sits just below there also gives traders reason to pause and perhaps hope that the Euro can bounce and we're in an area that needs to do so. Otherwise, the Euro finds itself in serious trouble. A breakdown below the 1.16 level could open up quite a massive amount of selling.
Markets continue to see a lot of volatility and a lot of noise. But if we can break above the 1.19 level, the market could send this market up to the 1.20 level. If we break down below the 1.16 level, then I think we dropped to the 1.14 level, possibly even testing the 200 day EMA.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewA move below changes the trend in pretty much everybody's minds. So really at this point, I'm watching this market. We are at a point of inflection. It's going to be interesting to see how this plays out.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best online forex trading platform worth trading with.
