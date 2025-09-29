EUR/USD Analysis 29/09: Heads Towards Key Support (Chart)



Overall Trend: Bearish bias.

Today's Support Levels for EUR/USD: 1.1645 – 1.1590 – 1.1500. Today's Resistance Levels for EUR/USD: 1.1740 – 1.1800 – 1.1880.

Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1580 with a target of 1.1760 and a stop-loss at 1.1500. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1780 with a target of 1.1600 and a stop-loss at 1.1880.

EUR/USD Trading Signals:Technical Analysis of EUR/USD Today:

During trading last week, the Euro against the US Dollar (EUR/USD) fell to its lowest level in three weeks, testing the 1.1645 support level before attempting a bounce higher and stabilizing above the 1.1700 resistance ahead of the weekend close. The most prominent factor pressuring the Euro was the stronger-than-expected US economic data, which boosted the value of the US Dollar. Recently, market expectations for a US interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve have dropped, while analysts warned that a break of the 50-day Moving Average at 1.1660 could lead to further declines.

Nevertheless, Forex trading experts still believe there is a chance for the EUR/USD price to rise above 1.170 in the short term. According to licensed brokerage platforms, the EUR/USD exchange rate failed to rise last Thursday, dropping to its 3-week low below 1.1650 before regaining some ground to 1.1680 on Friday. The US economic data was stronger than anticipated, with no signs of an increase in unemployment, which boosted the value of the US Dollar against other major currencies.

Market expectations have recently shifted, with traders now seeing the probability of two US rate cuts by the Federal Reserve by the end of 2025 dropping to 60%. Technically, while the drop in the exchange rate was sharp, there are no indications of price stabilization yet. As long as the Euro remains below the 1.1715 support, it is possible for the decline to continue. However, it is unlikely to reach the main support level at 1.1610 for now.

In the same vein of forecasts, SocGen Bank believes the US Dollar is at a key support level: "The Euro-Dollar pair is currently testing an ascending support line since August; the 50-day Moving Average at 1.1660 is an important support level. If it fails to hold this level, the decline may continue. In this case, the next support levels for the EUR/USD pair could be the late August lows at 1.1600/1.1570 and 1.1500."

However, ING Bank doubts the US Dollar's ability to maintain its recent gains, stating: "We see it as likely that the Dollar will retreat from its current levels, and we expect it to drop below 1.170 in the near days." The bank pointed to the potential for a further decline in the Euro's value, explaining: "Alongside any other positive data from the US, another risk is that escalating geopolitical tensions in Europe could negatively impact currency markets. NATO recently stated it is ready to shoot down any Russian plane violating its airspace."Economic Data Still Supports the Dollar

MUFG Bank noted that US economic data was stronger than expected, saying: "It's been a long time since we saw such positive and Dollar-supportive US economic data, but the recently released data was surprisingly positive. With markets recently leaning toward anticipating weak US economic data, we saw a notable Dollar rebound at a time when currency and bond markets are experiencing high volatility."

The bank believes that the US labor market will be a decisive factor in determining the course of developments in the coming days, as the details of the US jobs report will be announced at the end of the week, which will, in turn, affect the future policies of the US Federal Reserve. According to currency experts' forecasts, if US labor market data shows better-than-expected results this week, it will reinforce Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's stance on not cutting rates and will push the US central bank to consider the risks of rising inflation Price of the Euro in the Coming Days

According to reliable trading platforms, the Euro fell below $1.17 at the end of September, erasing the gains it made at the beginning of the month. It is expected to conclude the month near its current level, as traders balance monetary policy expectations and escalating trade tensions. The market currently still anticipates the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by an additional 0.25% twice this year, even though recent data showed the strength of the US economy and labor market.

In Europe, forecasts suggest the European Central Bank's (ECB) easing cycle is nearing its end, after the bank kept interest rates unchanged in its two consecutive meetings in September. Economic indicators continue to show a mixed picture, with Purchasing Managers' Indices (PMIs) for the services sector seeing some improvement, while the recession in the manufacturing sector worsens.

On the trade front, US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on registered or patented pharmaceutical products, and a 25% tariff on heavy-duty trucks. Meanwhile, reports indicated that the European Commission is preparing to impose tariffs ranging from 25% to 50% on Chinese steel imports.

EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:

We advise you to wait for the market reaction to the US employment report to clarify the picture regarding the best trading opportunities for the Euro-Dollar, whether to buy or sell.

