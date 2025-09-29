Swiss Fragrance Firm Givaudan Invests CHF40 Million In China Factory
-
Français
fr
Givaudan investit 40 millions de francs dans une usine en Chine
Original
Read more: Givaudan investit 40 millions de francs dans une usine en Chin
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This inauguration“marks another important step in supporting the growth of the fragrance business with local and regional customers in high-growth markets”, said Givaudan in a press release issued on Monday.
The new site, located on recently acquired land of approximately 30,000 square metres, will include a creative centre, which will be home to evaluation, marketing, sales and application teams, as well as perfumers and fragrance analysts. The factory will also include a“highly automated” production facility to support the expansion of Givaudan's fragrance business in China.
Within two years, around 150 employees will move from the existing site to these new facilities, said the company.
Adapted from French by DeepL/jdp
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment