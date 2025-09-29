Panamanian Hemodialysis Patients Report Neglect And Lack Of Supplies -
Patients receiving hemodialysis treatment in various wards within the Social Security system have spoken out to denounce a series of situations that put their health at risk and violate their right to receive decent and safe medical care. One of the main complaints relates to the Hemodialysis Unit planned for North Panama. According to patients, this unit had already been put out to tender for over $180,000. However, they were recently informed that the project will not be carried out. This cancellation represents a serious setback, especially considering the closure of Metro Room 1, located in the La Gran Estación shopping center in San Miguelito, where many patients currently receive treatment.
Deplorable Conditions in Metro 3
Another critical situation is occurring in Metro Ward 3, located in the former Maternity Ward of Santo Tomás Hospital. Patients claim the facility lacks minimum health and safety standards, and they assert that their physical integrity is at risk. During the pandemic, they were promised a relocation of this ward to a more suitable space in the 5 de Mayo neighborhood, but that promise never materialized. Added to this is a recent eviction notice issued by Santo Tomás Hospital, leaving patients in a state of total uncertainty. Patients receiving treatment in various wards within the Social Security hemodialysis system have spoken out to denounce a series of situations that put their health at risk and violate their right to receive decent and safe medical care.
Lack of Supplies
Adding to the precarious structural conditions is an alarming shortage of medical supplies in hemodialysis rooms. This lack of essential materials seriously compromises the continuity and quality of treatment, placing patients in a state of extreme vulnerability.
They Demand Urgent Action
Faced with this critical situation, patients demand immediate intervention from the competent authorities of the Social Security Fund (CSS) to guarantee their right to health. They demand urgent measures to ensure decent and safe conditions in hemodialysis rooms, as well as the supply of necessary supplies for their treatments. “We are fighting for our lives every day. We need adequate medical care, no more broken promises or institutional neglect,” said one of the affected patients.
