Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
Bilfinger SE
Bilfinger SE: Share Buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1(b), para 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in connection with Art. 2 para. 2 and 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Share buyback – 36. Interim Reporting
In the time period from September 22, 2025 until and including September 26, 2025, a number of 11,095 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Bilfinger SE. The beginning of the share buyback on January 21, 2025 was disclosed on January 20, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Bilfinger SE
().
The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period of January 21, 2025, until and including September 26, 2025, amounts to 527,774 shares.
The purchase of the shares of Bilfinger SE is carried out exclusively via the stock exchange by a bank commissioned by Bilfinger SE.
29.09.2025 CET/CEST
|English
|Bilfinger SE
|Oskar-Meixner-Straße 1
|68163 Mannheim
|Germany
|+49 (0621) 459-0
|+49 (0621) 459-23 66
|...
|DE0005909006
|590900
|MDAX
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Tradegate Exchange
|2205124
2205124 29.09.2025 CET/CEST
