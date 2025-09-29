Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

The Baader Investment Conference 2025: First time as a successful industry get-together with Erste Group

29.09.2025 / 14:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

From September 22 to 25, 2025, the 14th Baader Investment Conference was held in Munich, with about 220 companies presenting and more than 800 national and international investors in attendance. This year, the event was organized in cooperation with the ERSTE Group for the first time. As part of this, the second day of the conference focused on Austrian companies as“Austrian Day.” In around 3,000 individual and small group discussions and more than 80 forum presentations at Baader Investment Conference, (inter)national investors learned relevant information about the latest developments at the presenting companies. A total of 23 of the companies present are listed on the DAX, 29 companies are from Switzerland and 28 from Austria. “The conference has gained good momentum, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to engage directly with the investors and analysts in attendance,” emphasizes Miguel López, CEO of Thyssenkrupp. In addition to the conference program, there was a varied framework agenda featuring the Trading Forum and the Private Market Summit. The focus was on current capital market trends, aspects of ETF trading, and regulation of crypto assets. The agenda also included panels on investments in private markets compared to traditional investment opportunities. At the Partner & Asset Manager Forum, the expert panel spoke at the end of the conference, and there was also a presentation by Sascha Roos, the German voice of Formula 1 and, more recently, Baader Trading brand ambassador. "Once again this year, the Baader Investment Conference provided a diverse platform for listed companies from Europe, institutional investors from Germany and abroad, and asset managers from the DACH region. Our cooperation partners and representatives from banks, insurance companies, and family offices also took advantage of the opportunity to exchange ideas. The annual participation of many of our customers and partners is the best confirmation for us," summarizes Oliver Riedel, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Baader Bank. Video content was also created on site with some companies, which will be available in the Corporate Corner at for viewing from now on. “The Baader Investment Conference was an inspiring and high-quality event with excellent opportunities for exchange with investors,” said Simon Reckla, CEO of Wolftank Group. Companies focus on efficiency improvements and strengthening of growth areas Most of the companies presenting pointed to ongoing economic uncertainty, which would be reflected in subdued demand from some of their customers. This situation led to generally cautious statements regarding the short-term business outlook. Given ongoing efficiency measures and an increased focus on growth areas, most companies remained optimistic that they would achieve both their current forecasts and their longer-term goals as planned. Once again, most companies pointed to their strong position in structurally growing markets, which would enable them to cope quite well with the current challenges overall. The next Baader Investment Conference will take place in Munich from September 21 to 24, 2026. Further details can also be found on our website at For further information and media inquiries: Marlene Constanze Hartz

Senior Manager

Group Communication

T +49 89 5150 1044

... Baader Bank AG

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4

85716 Unterschleissheim, Germany



Next dates: 18/10/2025 Börsentag Berlin

25-26/10/2025 Baader Trading Days in Munich

30/10/2025 Corporate News on the Nine-Month results 2025 About Baader Bank AG: Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique set-up and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 650 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services. 29.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

