Rockbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Expands Footprint At Gochager Lake Following Wildfire Exposure

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) announced that geology crews have returned to its Gochager Lake Project to conduct additional prospecting and portable X-ray fluorescence (pXRF) geochemistry on newly exposed outcrops revealed by recent wildfires. Early work has confirmed favourable gabbroic-pyroxenite rock types and anomalous geochemistry extending 1.4 km along strike east-northeast of the historic deposit, with chip sampling and assays underway to further define what is emerging as a mineralized corridor. CEO and VP Exploration Ian Fraser said the wildfire exposure has opened new ground for exploration and is expected to add definition to the expanded footprint, with full soil and rock geochemistry results anticipated by mid-October.

About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is a junior exploration company focused on exploring for and developing world class nickel camps in the province of Saskatchewan.

