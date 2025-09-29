Investornewsbreaks Investorwire Taps Ignitionx To Supercharge Release Reach

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) dynamic brand InvestorWire, already known for delivering wire-grade press release distribution through IBN's network, is now integrating its reach with IgnitionX , IBN's programmatic ad platform, to drive precision investor targeting. Using IgnitionX, companies can take a news release beyond the wire, placing the message directly in front of the right investors across Google, Meta, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, Reddit and more.

This hybrid model means a single press release isn't just syndicated broadly, it's amplified intelligently: the release gets the traditional InvestorWire push and then is actively retargeted through IgnitionX to those investor audiences most likely to engage. The combined solution helps clients maximize exposure, sharpen investor relevance, and deliver measurable results via campaign analytics.

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment community over the course of 19+ years. Through its Dynamic Brand Portfolio, IBN has built a collective audience of millions of social media followers and provides: (1) access to InvestorWire's wire network, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets, (3) press release enhancement for maximum impact, (4) broad distribution to a growing social media base, and (5) a full suite of tailored corporate communications solutions.

For more information, please visit

About IgnitionX

IgnitionX (IX) is a data-driven marketing solution that helps publicly listed companies responsibly leverage big data to pursue fair market valuation. By integrating programmatic advertising with advanced analytics, IX ensures content and ads reach the right investor audiences at the right time and on the right platforms.

For more information, please visit

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

