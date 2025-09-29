Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Escorted By Israeli Occupation Police


2025-09-29 02:01:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Colonists stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday in occupied Jerusalem, under protection of Israeli occupation police.
The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that dozens of colonists conducted provocative tours, performed Talmudic rituals, and engaged in singing and dancing in front of Dome of the Rock.
Since the start of the full-scale Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and West Bank in October 2023, tens of thousands of colonists have been raiding Al-Aqsa Mosque, escorted by Israeli occupation police, amid tightened access procedures at the mosque and entrances to the Old City.

