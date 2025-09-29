Sysco Celebrates Its Women's Leadership Program“Rise Together”

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on August 14th on LinkedIn

Nine months. Countless connections. Lasting impact. We're proud to celebrate the close of Sysco's inaugural Rise Together Women's Leadership Program - a 9-month journey designed to accelerate the growth of high-potential women across our business.

Through executive mentorship, senior sponsorship, and visibility to top senior leaders, participants gained invaluable exposure to executive-level leadership while building strong networks across the enterprise. Skill-building workshops and intentional development opportunities helped them gain confidence, advance their careers, and strengthen their leadership impact.

With 25% already achieving upward career movement and nearly 90% reporting greater leadership confidence, the program's influence is undeniable - and we're just getting started.

