2024 Fedex Cares Report: Team Members Donate Over 3,000 Totes In The 2024 Purple Totes Grant Contest

FedEx supports the USO's mission to strengthen the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families

For 24 years, FedEx has supported the USO through in-kind shipping, cash grants and volunteering. FedEx enhances the USO's operational capabilities by sharing logistics expertise, streamlining processes, and implementing advanced communication systems. Our team members volunteer at kitting events to assemble care packages containing everyday essentials and holiday items. These packages serve as tangible symbols of gratitude and support for service members deployed around the globe.