Henkel Celebrates Expansion Of Flagship Manufacturing Facility In Brandon, South Dakota To Advance Mobility And Electronics Innovations

MENAFN - 3BL) BRANDON, S.D., September 29, 2025 /3BL/ - Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, and leading manufacturer of well-known consumer brands, celebrated the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Brandon, South Dakota. With an investment of approximately $30 million and additional support from South Dakota's government and economic development organizations, the site has doubled in size - from 35,000 to 70,000 square feet - enhancing its role as Henkel's North American flagship for thermal management and adhesives solutions.

This strategic expansion plays a pivotal role in delivering high-performance materials, manufactured under the leading LOCTITE® and BERGQUIST® brands, tailored to the evolving needs of the electric vehicle (EV) and electronics industries.

"This expansion marks a significant milestone in Henkel's journey to support the long-term growth of the EV and electronics markets with sustainable, high-performance solutions," said Bjoern Jackisch, Senior Vice President, Operations & Supply Chain, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "Our investment in Brandon reflects our commitment to innovation, sustainability, and strong partnerships – with our customers and the community. We're proud to strengthen our footprint in North America and contribute to the future of mobility."

A Hub for Sustainable Manufacturing

Henkel's Brandon facility is the first in its North American Adhesive Technologies business to achieve LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification, the most widely recognized green building rating system. The project is registered with the certification goal of LEED Silver® and underscores Henkel's dedication to sustainable operations and responsible growth.

Advanced Capabilities for Long-term Growth

The expansion includes the installation of additional mixers, enabling high-volume production of advanced thermal management and adhesive solutions. These technologies are essential for maintaining optimal operating temperatures and ensuring the long-term performance, safety, and durability of automotive batteries and electronic components. The upgraded facility now has the capacity to produce thermal management materials at a robust scale, supporting the long-term growth of the EV and electronics market across North America.

"This expansion is more than an investment in infrastructure - it's a testament to what's possible when industry, government, and community come together with a shared vision," stated Marcel Fleck, Senior Vice President, Automotive Components, Henkel Adhesive Technologies. "Aligned with the addition of our new North America Battery Application Center in Madison Heights, Michigan, we are deepening our collaboration with customers and accelerating innovation in EV and electronics and building a more sustainable future. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our local community and government officials, along with the dedicated employees, who together, have made this expanded facility a reality."

Empowering People and Digitizing Operations

The Brandon facility is home to over 100 talented employees whose pioneering spirit reflects Henkel's global values. The expansion also supports Henkel's long-term strategy to digitize operations for enhanced efficiency and sustainability, including paperless workflows and automated temperature and timing controls. The Brandon facility was built in 2009. Henkel's significant investment in Brandon was announced in October 2021, followed by the start of construction in September 2022.

About Henkel in North America

Henkel's portfolio of well-known brands in North America includes all®, Purex® and Persil® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, Dial® soaps, Schwarzkopf® hair care, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales close to 6.5 billion US dollars (6 billion euros) in 2024, North America accounts for 28 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs around 8,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit and on X @Henkel_NA .

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is a global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at .

