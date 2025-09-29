Assam Guv Applauds 'Van Durgas' For Their Courageous Efforts In Kaziranga

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 29 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday highlighted the courageous and dedicated efforts of 'Van Durgas' engaged in protecting the Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) and its wildlife.

The Governor, accompanied by the First Lady Kumud Devi, on Monday visited the world heritage site KNPTR, the habitat of the one-horned rhinoceros.

Acharya commended the commitment of 'Van Durgas' towards ensuring the safety and sustainability of the park's ecosystem.

Entering the park through the Bagori Range, the Governor undertook a jeep safari and spent time amidst its rich biodiversity.

He reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at wildlife protection and environmental conservation, while also experiencing moments of close interaction with elephants by feeding them sugarcane.

The Governor expressed that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Kaziranga in March 2024, the park has witnessed remarkable infrastructural advancements.

These measures, he noted, have boosted tourism and reinforced Kaziranga's global stature as a World Heritage Site of ecological and cultural importance.

Known as 'Van Durga,' the female frontline forest staff is responsible for safeguarding the biodiversity and wildlife of the KNPTR, India's seventh UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister, during his visit to KNPTR in March last year, interacted with 'Van Durga', the team of forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts in Kaziranga, protecting the forests and wildlife.

PM Modi highly appreciated the dedication, courage and performance of the 'Van Durga' team in KNPTR.

Modi had taken a jeep and elephant safari ride after spending a night at the World Heritage site of Kaziranga National Park.

The park is officially reopened for tourists on September 26, marking the commencement of the tourism season 2025-26.

KNPTR Director Sonali Ghosh had said that with the commencement of the tourism season, tourists can once again witness the park's remarkable flora and fauna, including the iconic one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, elephants, and diverse bird life.

These initiatives reaffirm Kaziranga's commitment to wildlife conservation, sustainable tourism, and community engagement, she said.

The official tourism season in KNPTR is usually from October to mid-May, as the internationally famous park and tiger reserve remains closed during the monsoon period, as its vast areas are flooded during June to September every year.

Meanwhile, according to officials, the KNPTR witnessed an all-time high record number of 4,06,564 tourists, including 17,693 foreign visitors, in 2024-25.

Ghosh had said that the total visitors to Kaziranga in 2024-25 has increased four times in the last 10 years.

"What has been remarkable is the increase in foreign tourists (17,693), which is now an impressive 4.5 per cent of the total tourists. Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of the innovative initiatives," she had said.

The Indian Forest Service official said that Kaziranga has also registered a 21.19 per cent revenue-earning increase during the 2024-25 fiscal year, as compared to the same period of the previous year (2023-24).

The National Park, which is spread across several districts of Assam, including Golaghat, Nagaon, Sonitpur, and Biswanath, has earned revenue of over Rs 10.90 crore in 2024-25 and over Rs 8.81 crore in 2023-24.