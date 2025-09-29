Factory Direct Party Acquires $200 Million In Party City Inventory, Launches 35% Off Halloween Sale

G&P Construction is dismantling the Party City/Amscan warehouse. Credit G&P Construction

DUNMORE, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Factory Direct Party announced today that it has acquired Party City's entire remaining inventory valued at $200 million, making it the largest party supplier in the United States with over 25,000 unique items. The massive inventory, including extensive Halloween costume collections and Halloween Party Supplies , is now housed in the company's 350,000-square-foot Pennsylvania facility.

Just in time for the Halloween season, Factory Direct Party is opening the acquired Party City inventory for purchase and launching an unprecedented 35% off sale on all Halloween items using code HALLOWEEN35.

"We're committed to continuing the Party City legacy while making celebrations more affordable for American families," said Zack Brackman, Director of Ecommerce at Factory Direct Party . "With inflation impacting household budgets, we are excited to offer the same quality products customers love at prices that won't scare them this Halloween. Our 35% off sale on all Halloween items means families can get everything they need – from costumes to decorations – at prices that make celebrating affordable again."

The timing of the acquisition couldn't be better for budget-conscious shoppers preparing for Halloween. FDP is offering customers an affordable Halloween shopping experience with a variety of costumes, decor, and party supplies. While Spirit Halloween opens its seasonal stores, Factory Direct Party offers a year-round alternative with wholesale pricing and savings that go all year.

Factory Direct Party's unique business model eliminates middleman markups by manufacturing its own line of products in the USA. This family-owned business passes these savings directly to customers, whether they're planning a child's birthday party, decorating for the holidays, or stocking an entire Family Entertainment Center.

Factory Direct Party is a trusted destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes-your one-stop shop for every celebration. As a digitally driven, nationwide brand, we pair deep sourcing and wholesale capabilities with a seamless e-commerce experience to serve both businesses and families. We design and curate a wide assortment of party goods-including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and themed costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery-and distribute them coast to coast. From everyday gatherings to milestone moments, Factory Direct Party helps people create unforgettable celebrations with quality products, fair pricing, and fast delivery.

