Quadient SA: Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2025 half-year financial report on 29 September 2025.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2025 half-year financial report , in the“Regulated information / Latest reports” section of Quadient' Investor Relations website ( ), as well as on the AMF's website ( ).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at July 31st, 2025, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

