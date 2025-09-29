Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Quadient SA: Availability Of The 2025 Half-Year Financial Report


2025-09-29 12:01:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 29 September 2025,

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) announces that it has filed its 2025 half-year financial report on 29 September 2025.

It can be viewed and downloaded at the following address: 2025 half-year financial report , in the“Regulated information / Latest reports” section of Quadient' Investor Relations website ( ), as well as on the AMF's website ( ).

This half-year financial report includes in particular the condensed consolidated financial statements as at July 31st, 2025, the half-year activity report, the declaration of the person responsible for the half-year financial report and the statutory auditors' report.

For more information, please contact:

Anne-Sophie Jugean, Quadient
+33 (0)1 45 36 30 24
...
...

Or visit our website:

MENAFN29092025004107003653ID1110125667

